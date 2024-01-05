Carroll: All Seahawks can do is ‘take care of our business’

The Seattle Seahawks have just one game left in the 2023 season, and they still have a chance to make the playoffs.

After last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seahawks now need a win over the Arizona Cardinals and a Green Bay Packers loss to the Chicago Bears in order to get in. There are also two scenarios where the Hawks can get in with a tie, but those, naturally are less likely to happen.

“We had to win this game anyway,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said during Friday’s Pete Carroll Preview on KIRO Newsradio. “Nothing changed about that. It’s just that we were in control of it. And that’s what we forfeited it by not getting it done last week. But we’ve got to win and now with a little bit of help (we can make the playoffs).”

The Seahawks were in this same situation last year, Carroll said, as they needed to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 and hope for a Packers loss to the Detroit Lions, both of which happened.

But getting the necessary help doesn’t matter unless the Seahawks win.

“All we can do is take care of our business. And it’s important enough for every one of these guys to bounce back and play a really good football game, regardless of who it is or what’s going on,” Carroll said. “It’s a good mentality and that it’s the kind of mentality can give us a chance to be consistent, perform at a high level, not overdo it, overtry and screw it up.”

The Seahawks have “bounced back” from a tough loss last week.

“They want to win in the worst way and and they don’t like what happened last week any more than anybody else didn’t,” Carroll said. “They’re determined to do something about it, so it’s a very good week of prep and we saw some good things.”

“I’m not worried about guys getting ready to play. These guys know that this is the last shot to make a statement in this regular season, and that gives us a chance to go on. That’s enough,” Carroll later said. “… It’s a big time football game, we’ll be jacked for it and looking for a big win.”

The Seahawks beat the Cardinals earlier this season in Seattle, but this week’s matchup in Arizona will look different.

The Cardinals didn’t have quarterback Kyler Murray during that game, but he’s now played seven games this season.

Carroll called Murray a “different” kind of player.

“Any time you put Kyler Murray on the field, it’s different. He’s an unusual, freaky player,” he said. “e’s so quick and so bursty and all of that, and he’s got all the talent to throw the football … He just has another element of big play, so we have to really do a great job of containing him and tackling and make sure he doesn’t scoot out because every once in awhile he’ll take off and he’ll go for it. He’ll go for a big play, not just run out of bounds. We’ve got to be on our stuff.”

