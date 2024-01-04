Close
UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies expect injured RB Dillon Johnson to play vs Michigan

Jan 4, 2024, 11:30 AM

UW Huskies RB Dillon Johnson celebrates a touchdown against Texas in the Sugar Bowl. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — UW Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer said Wednesday he expects injured running back Dillon Johnson to play in the College Football Playoff championship game against Michigan in Houston on Monday.

Johnson aggravated an injury to his right foot during Washington’s final possession in a 37-31 win over Texas in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Johnson, who transferred from Mississippi State after last season, has been battling a foot problem for two months. The nature of the injury was not disclosed.

“There’s nothing as far as above and beyond what’s happened in the past,” DeBoer said. “Just kind of throughout the game, he would reaggravate it and shake it off and go back out there and play. My thoughts are that he’ll be ready to go.”

Johnson has run for 1,162 yards and 16 touchdowns and has excelled in pass-protection for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He was examined when the Huskies returned from New Orleans on Tuesday.

“Knowing when we landed, as long as everything came out all right, he was going to do everything he could to be on that football field next Monday,” DeBoer said.

The undefeated, No. 2-ranked UW Huskies meet the undefeated, No. 1-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff National Championship at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8. You can hear the ESPN Radio broadcast live on Seattle Sports 710 AM, or streaming on the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com.

