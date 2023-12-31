Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Inactives: Witherspoon back, Metcalf and Walker active

Dec 31, 2023, 11:44 AM

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Devon Witherspoon of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a sack against Arizona. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have their talented No. 5 pick back for a Sunday clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seattle Seahawks place Jamal Adams on IR, cut Frank Clark

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon is active for the Seahawks after missing Seattle’s last two games. Witherspoon was knocked out of a loss to San Francisco three weeks ago with a hip injury. Witherspoon, who plays both inside and nickel cornerback for the Seahawks, has 65 tackles, three sacks, an interception and forced fumble this season.

Seattle also has star receiver DK Metcalf and running back Kenneth Walker III active against Pittsburgh.

Metcalf didn’t practice Thursday or Friday due to a back injury and Walker didn’t practice this week due to a shoulder injury and illness. Both were listed as questionable to play.

Metcalf leads the Seahawks in receiving yards and touchdowns. With just two more yards, Metcalf will surpass 1,000 yards receiving for the third time in his five-year career.

Walker leads the Seahawks in rushing yards and touchdowns. He’s at 774 rushing yards this year, so he needs 226 yards on the ground over these final two games in order to surpass 1,000 yards rushing for the second year in a row.

Special teams captain Nick Bellore was also questionable to play, but is active.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle), offensive tackle Jason Peters (foot) and defensive end Mario Edwards (knee) are all out.

Running back Kenny McIntosh, offensive tackles McClendon Curtis and Raiqwon O’Neal and cornerback Kelvin Joseph are all healthy scratches for the Seahawks.

For a full list of inactive Steelers players, check out this link.

This week is a big one for both Seattle and Pittsburgh as both teams enter Week 17 with 8-7 records and looking to make the playoffs.

The Seahawks enter Sunday as the No. 7 seed in the NFC while Pittsburgh is outside the playoff picture in the AFC as the No. 10 seed.

Brock & Salk: ‘Hard no’ on a Seattle Seahawks reunion with Russell Wilson

