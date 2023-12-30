Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Justin Schultz scores in OT to give Kraken 2-1 win over Flyers

Dec 29, 2023, 10:07 PM

Seattle Kraken...

Justin Schultz of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his game-winning goal on Dec. 29, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY MARK MOSCHETTI


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Schultz scored with 2:25 left in overtime on Friday night, giving the Seattle Kraken a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Seattle Kraken 2, Philadelphia Flyers 1: Stats

It was a season-high fourth straight win for Seattle, and its sixth straight one-goal game (4-0-2). The Kraken also tied a franchise record with points in their eighth straight game (6-0-2).

Oliver Bjorkstrand, playing in his 500th NHL contest, played the puck along the right boards and found Schultz at the near post. Schultz slid it past Flyers goalie Carter Hart for his third of the season. Hart finished with 27 saves.

Travis Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead with his team-leading 17th goal of the year at 16:21 of the first with his fourth short-handed tally of the season. On a breakaway, Scott Laughton sent the puck through the crease, and Konecny, on the other side of the net, tipped it inside the post.

Philadelphia has nine short-handed goals this season, second-most in the league.

Vince Dunn tied the game for the Kraken with a power-play goal at 5:45 of the third. Seattle won a faceoff in the left wing circle, and Bjorkstrand got the puck to Dunn just inside the blue line.

Dunn’s shot flew into the back right corner of the net. It was his sixth of the year and his team-leading 30th point.

Joey Daccord had 27 saves for the Kraken.

Philadelphia’s road points streak reached nine games (7-0-2).

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: Host Vegas in Winter Classic on New Year’s Day.

Philadelphia Flyers: Visit Calgary on Sunday.

Chris Driedger leads Seattle Kraken past Flames 2-1 in NHL return

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Chris Driedger...

The Associated Press

Chris Driedger leads Kraken past Flames 2-1 in NHL return

Making his first NHL start in nearly 20 months, Chris Driedger made 37 saves to backstop the Seattle Kraken to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

2 days ago

Vince Dunn Seattle Kraken Anaheim Ducks...

The Associated Press

Dunn, Tatar lead Kraken past Ducks 3-2 before holiday break

Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, and the Seattle Kraken overcame a late lacrosse-style goal scored by Trevor Zegras for a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

6 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

The Associated Press

Daccord makes 42 saves, leads Kraken to 2-1 win over Kings

Joey Daccord matched his own franchise record with 42 saves to help the Seattle Kraken hold off the Los Angeles Kings 2-1.

9 days ago

Seattle Kraken Dallas Stars...

The Associated Press

Duchene scores twice, sets up OT goal as Stars beat Kraken 4-3 win

Matt Duchene scored twice and assisted on Thomas Harley’s goal 2:16 into overtime that gave the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

11 days ago

Seattle Kraken Los Angeles Kings Joey Daccord...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken fall to LA Kings 3-2 after 9-round shootout

Carl Grundstrom scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of a shootout and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Saturday night.

13 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Yamamoto scores 2 early as Kraken beat Blackhawks 7-1

Kailer Yamamoto scored twice in the first period, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and the Seattle Kraken beat Chicago 7-1.

15 days ago

Justin Schultz scores in OT to give Kraken 2-1 win over Flyers