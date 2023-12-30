Justin Schultz scores in OT to give Kraken 2-1 win over Flyers

SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Schultz scored with 2:25 left in overtime on Friday night, giving the Seattle Kraken a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

THAT’S HOW YOU END 2023!! pic.twitter.com/Po6UqLQlBQ — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) December 30, 2023

It was a season-high fourth straight win for Seattle, and its sixth straight one-goal game (4-0-2). The Kraken also tied a franchise record with points in their eighth straight game (6-0-2).

Oliver Bjorkstrand, playing in his 500th NHL contest, played the puck along the right boards and found Schultz at the near post. Schultz slid it past Flyers goalie Carter Hart for his third of the season. Hart finished with 27 saves.

Travis Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead with his team-leading 17th goal of the year at 16:21 of the first with his fourth short-handed tally of the season. On a breakaway, Scott Laughton sent the puck through the crease, and Konecny, on the other side of the net, tipped it inside the post.

Philadelphia has nine short-handed goals this season, second-most in the league.

Vince Dunn tied the game for the Kraken with a power-play goal at 5:45 of the third. Seattle won a faceoff in the left wing circle, and Bjorkstrand got the puck to Dunn just inside the blue line.

VINCE GETTING THE JOB DUNN 🫡 pic.twitter.com/CvXx5jFKLq — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) December 30, 2023

Dunn’s shot flew into the back right corner of the net. It was his sixth of the year and his team-leading 30th point.

Joey Daccord had 27 saves for the Kraken.

Philadelphia’s road points streak reached nine games (7-0-2).

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: Host Vegas in Winter Classic on New Year’s Day.

Philadelphia Flyers: Visit Calgary on Sunday.

