BROCK AND SALK

Seahawks Injury Updates: Witherspoon, Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks

Dec 26, 2023, 11:39 AM

Seattle Seahawks injuries Devon Witherspoon...

Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon during a game against Washington on Nov. 12, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have gotten back into the NFC playoff picture with two straight wins in low-scoring games where the defense did its part to create opportunities for the offense to make late comebacks.

That defense, however, is now a bit banged up.

Rost: What stands out about Seahawks after getting back over .500

On Tuesday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Pete Carroll Show, the Seahawks head coach provided updates on three key defensive players currently dealing with injuries. The 8-7 Hawks have just two games remaining in the regular season as they hope to hang onto a wild card playoff berth. Will any of those three defenders be back for the final push to the postseason?

Here’s what Carroll had to say during his weekly conversation with Brock and Salk.

Devon Witherspoon

Seattle’s standout rookie cornerback missed Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans with a hip pointer suffered two weeks prior against San Francisco. Despite not playing either of the past two games, Carroll is optimistic about getting the 2023 No. 5 overall NFL Draft pick back for this week’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I just passed him in the hallway, grabbed him, he said, ‘I’m going out to run right now,'” Carroll said Tuesday morning. “So this is the day off here and he’s running today – that’s a really good sign.”

Carroll said Witherspoon gave it his best shot on Christmas Eve to play at Tennessee.

“He tried really hard at gameday and was out there trying to get it done, see if he could get through it – he just couldn’t get loosened up enough to go. So let’s all keep our fingers crossed, we just want to see the guy play football some more.”

Jamal Adams

The veteran strong safety’s career with the Seattle Seahawks has featured a myriad of injuries, including a nagging knee issue that has kept him out of the last two games.

“Jamal wants to try to (play this week), he’s gonna see where he is,” Carroll said. “He’s had some rest now, he may be able to bounce this week, we’ll find out. I don’t know the answer to that yet.”

Jordyn Brooks

Of the three players Carroll provided updates on Tuesday, what he shared about Brooks, a fourth-year linebacker who suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, was the least promising.

“Don’t know yet, but his ankle was sore,” Carroll said when asked about Brooks’ status. “There’s a question there. It’s gonna be hard to get him back.”

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Steelers at Lumen Field for a 1:05 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, with radio coverage on Seattle Sports beginning at 10 a.m. with the pregame show.

The Pete Carroll Show airs live at 9:30 a.m. on the first non-holiday weekday after each Seahawks game. Following the Steelers game, it will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 2 during Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. Listen to a podcast of this week’s full edition at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

