Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Dunn, Tatar lead Kraken past Ducks 3-2 before holiday break

Dec 23, 2023, 8:13 PM

Vince Dunn Seattle Kraken Anaheim Ducks...

Vince Dunn celebrates his goal with Seattle Kraken teammates on Dec. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Tomas Tatar scored his second goal since joining Seattle last week, and the Kraken overcame a late lacrosse-style goal scored by Trevor Zegras for a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Seattle Kraken 3, Anaheim Ducks 2: Box score

Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored and Joey Daccord made 32 saves for the Kraken, who have earned points in six straight games, including three consecutive road games. Tatar added an assist in his second multi-point performance in his first four games with the team, and Matty Beniers had two assists.

Zegras scored another one of his signature lacrosse-style — or “Michigan” — goals with 5:59 left in the third period of his return from a 20-game injury absence. The Anaheim center skated behind the net and picked up the puck with his stick blade before flinging it over Daccord’s shoulder from the extended goal line.

Frank Vatrano scored his 15th goal and Lukas Dostal stopped 19 shots for the Ducks, who have lost 15 of 18. Anaheim improved greatly on what coach Greg Cronin described as its worst game of the season in Thursday’s shutout loss to Calgary, but still dropped to 0-2-0 to begin an eight-game homestand.

Dunn became the first player to record 100 assists with the Kraken when he set up Bjorkstrand in the first period for his 11th goal of the season. Dunn added his own goal three minutes later, putting a pass from Beniers into an open net.

The Ducks’ goal drought stretched past 124 minutes before Vatrano finally ended it on a power play early in the second period with a hard shot from the top of the slot.

After a prolific start to the season with 14 goals in 23 games, Vatrano hadn’t scored a goal in December. He hadn’t recorded a point in his previous eight games at all, yet still remained the struggling Ducks’ top scorer.

Seattle then got another boost from Tatar, the veteran forward acquired from Colorado for a fifth-round pick last week. Tatar scored with 11:35 left in the third period, beating Dostal with a backhand for his second goal in Seattle’s last three games.

In just four games with the Kraken, Tatar has already surpassed his goal total in 27 games with the Avalanche this season.

Zegras was off to a slow offensive start before his injury, but he took the top-line center role previously occupied by rookie center Leo Carlsson, who sprained a ligament in his right knee Thursday against Calgary. The No. 2 overall pick had eight goals and seven assists in his first 23 NHL games, but he will be sidelined for four to six weeks.

Anaheim also played without veteran defenseman Radko Gudas, who was ruled out with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: At Calgary on Wednesday.

Anaheim Ducks: Host Vegas on Wednesday.

Last time: Daccord’s 42 saves leads Seattle Kraken over LA Kings

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Seahawks...

The Associated Press

Daccord makes 42 saves, leads Kraken to 2-1 win over Kings

Joey Daccord matched his own franchise record with 42 saves to help the Seattle Kraken hold off the Los Angeles Kings 2-1.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken Dallas Stars...

The Associated Press

Duchene scores twice, sets up OT goal as Stars beat Kraken 4-3 win

Matt Duchene scored twice and assisted on Thomas Harley’s goal 2:16 into overtime that gave the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken Los Angeles Kings Joey Daccord...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken fall to LA Kings 3-2 after 9-round shootout

Carl Grundstrom scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of a shootout and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Saturday night.

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Yamamoto scores 2 early as Kraken beat Blackhawks 7-1

Kailer Yamamoto scored twice in the first period, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and the Seattle Kraken beat Chicago 7-1.

9 days ago

Seattle Kraken Joey Daccord...

The Associated Press

Daccord gets 1st shutout, Kraken beat Panthers to snap 8-game skid

Joey Daccord made 24 saves for his first career shutout as the Seattle Kraken snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Florida Panthers.

11 days ago

Seattle Kraken Minnesota Wild...

The Associated Press

Kraken lose 8th straight as Gustavsson leads Wild to 3-0 win

Filip Gustavsson stopped 24 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Minnesota Wild beat Seattle 3-0 Sunday night to hand the Kraken their eighth straight loss.

13 days ago

Dunn, Tatar lead Kraken past Ducks 3-2 before holiday break