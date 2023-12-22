Close
WSU

Jones scores 21, 5 in clutch, to lead WSU past Boise State 66-61

Dec 22, 2023, 10:03 AM

WSU Cougars Kyle Smith...

WSU Cougars men's basketball coach Kyle Smith during a March 10, 2022 game. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 21 points, including five in the final minute and a half, and WSU outlasted Boise State 66-61 on Thursday night at the Spokane Arena.

WSU 66, Boise State 61: Stats

A three-point play by Jones gave the Cougars a 62-58 lead with 1:27 remaining but Boise State’s Chibuzo Agbo nailed a 3-pointer on the next possession. After a WSU turnover and a Boise State miss from close range, Kymany Houinsou made two free throws for a three-point WSU lead. Boise State’s Max Rice then missed a 3-pointer and Jones finished off the win with a pair of free throws.

Boise State scored the first eight points of the second half to erase a six-point deficit and take a 35-33 lead. There would be nine ties and seven more lead changes by game’s end.

Myles Rice scored 14 points for the Cougars (9-2). Andrej Jakimovski grabbed 13 rebounds. Washington State had a 15-2 advantage in bench points, thanks mostly to Jabe Mullins with 13 points.

O’Mar Stanley had 23 points, Tyson Degenhart added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Agbo scored 10 for the Broncos (8-4).

Washington State led for the final 13 minutes of the first half and by as many as eight before settling for a 33-27 lead at the break. Jones had 12 points in the half.

WSU opens Pac-12 play at Utah, and Boise State hosts Utah Valley, both on Friday, Dec. 29.

