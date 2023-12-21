Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Daccord makes 42 saves, leads Kraken to 2-1 win over Kings

Dec 20, 2023, 10:42 PM

Seattle Seahawks...

Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken clears the puck on Dec. 20, 2023. (Harry How/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey Daccord matched his own franchise record with 42 saves — 21 in the first period — and survived a furious final three minutes to help the Seattle Kraken hold off the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Seattle Kraken 2, L.A. Kings 1: Stats

The Kings pulled goalie Cam Talbot with 2:52 remaining, but could not get the tying goal. That included a power play with 2:47 remaining after Seattle’s Will Borgen was called for high-sticking Kevin Fiala.

Daccord also made 42 saves against Carolina on Oct. 26. He’s the second NHL goalie this season to make at least 20 saves in the first period without allowing a goal. Ottawa’s Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 23 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes on Oct. 28 against Pittsburgh.

Brandon Tanev and Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle.

Los Angeles’ Blake Lizotte had his 100th career point with his third period-goal. Talbot stopped 28 shots.

Tanev put the Kraken on top 5:19 into the second period with his third goal of the season and first in 11 games. The left wing stormed the net off a faceoff and knocked in his own rebound after Talbot made a pad save on the initial shot.

Eberle made it 2-0 at 6:27 of the third on a breakaway. Matty Beniers made a great stretch pass to Eberle, who just remained onside as he got the puck ahead of Mikey Anderson and then put a snap shot into the upper left corner of the net for his fourth of the season.

Beniers has a one goal and two assists in the last two games after going scoreless in six straight.

Lizotte got Los Angeles on the board at the eight-minute mark of the third with a short-handed goal. Daccord came out to play the puck, and sent a cross ice pass to Seattle defenseman Justin Schultz, who had it bounce off his skate. Lizotte picked off the pass and put it into the net before Daccord could get himself back into position. Lizotte has five goals this season, including two short-handed.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Anaheim on Saturday night.

Kings: Host Calgary on Saturday night.

