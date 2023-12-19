Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Report: SF Giants sign former Mariners catcher Tom Murphy

Dec 18, 2023, 6:55 PM

Seattle Mariners Tom Murphy...

Tom Murphy of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Detroit Tigers on July 14, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent and former Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy has agreed with the San Francisco Giants on an $8 million, two-year contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

Video: What the RSN situation means for Seattle Mariners

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because Murphy still must pass a physical for the deal to be finalized.

Less than a week after landing South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee on a $113 million, six-year contract, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi added a veteran behind the plate who could share time with Patrick Bailey following his stellar rookie season on defense. Blake Sabol served as a backup in 2023 but can also play the outfield and could be used more regularly at Triple-A Sacramento with the addition of Murphy.

The 32-year-old Murphy spent the past four years with Seattle after playing his first four major league seasons for Colorado. He batted .290 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs over 47 games for the Mariners this year.

Murphy was briefly with the Giants organization in the spring of 2019, and was quickly traded to the Mariners in a minor trade. He had a breakout season that year, hitting a career-high 18 home runs in 75 games with Seattle.

San Francisco has missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021. The Giants tried without success to acquire Shohei Ohtani, making a final offer Zaidi called “very comparable if not identical” to the record $700 million, 10-year contract the Japanese two-way star agreed to with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Athletic first reported Murphy’s agreement Monday.

The Giants also claimed right-hander Devin Sweet, another former Seattle Mariners player, off waivers from Oakland.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this post.

More on the Seattle Mariners

A.J. Pierzynski dives into what’s frustrating him about M’s
What kind of bats could Seattle land by trading Bryce Miller?
Cal Raleigh: How new ‘offensive coordinator’ will help lineup
Will Mariners trade a SP? Reports of interest from suitors picking up
Cal Raleigh talks: Seattle Mariners offseason, his end-of-year comments

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners...

Stacy Rost

A.J. Pierzynski dives into what’s frustrating him about the Mariners

Former MLB catcher and current analyst A.J. Pierzynski joined Bump & Stacy to talk all things Seattle Mariners on Friday.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Brandon Gustafson

What kind of bats could Mariners land if they trade Bryce Miller?

The Seattle Mariners need lineup help and have young pitching. Jon Morosi shares what kind of value Bryce Miller has in a trade.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Brandon Gustafson

Cal Raleigh: How Mariners’ new ‘offensive coordinator’ will help lineup

When asked about the struggles of hitting at T-Mobile Park, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh brought up what new coach Brant Brown brings to the table.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller Logan Gilbert Bryan Woo...

Brent Stecker

Will Mariners trade a SP? Reports of interest from suitors picking up

A pair of MLB reporters said Thursday that the Seattle Mariners' young starting pitchers are gaining trade interest.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Cal Raleigh talks: M’s offseason, end-of-year comments

Star Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh joined Seattle Sports' Brock & Salk for an exclusive and wide-ranging interview on Thursday.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

The Associated Press

Jarred Kelenic eager to change narrative after trade to Braves

“I’m looking forward to being myself and having a clean slate," Jarred Kelenic said about his trade from the Seattle Mariners to the Atlanta Braves.

5 days ago

Report: SF Giants sign former Mariners catcher Tom Murphy