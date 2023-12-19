South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll on Monday, while the UW Huskies were ranked for the first time in six years.

Huard: What UW Huskies’ CFP semifinal vs Texas will come down to

Washington, undefeated at 11-0 this season, entered the poll at No. 23, the first time it has been ranked since the end of the 2017 season. The Huskies’ first game as a ranked team will be at No. 19 Louisville on Wednesday.

Gonzaga (11-2) moved up a spot to No. 20 in the new women’s hoops rankings, while the WSU Cougars were the third team outside of the top 25 with 29 points in the voting.

Click here for the full AP women’s basketball top 25 poll

South Carolina received all 36 votes from a national media panel after winning their only game last week in a rout. Many teams were finishing off their break for exams and there wasn’t much movement, with the top 10 unchanged from the previous week.

UCLA, North Carolina State, Iowa and Texas followed South Carolina. The second-ranked Bruins face No. 13 Ohio State on Monday night. That’s one of the only meetings between two AP Top 25 teams this week because schools have a short week because of the holidays.

Southern California, LSU, Colorado, Stanford and Baylor were next. The 10th-ranked Bears beat then-No. 24 Miami on Sunday.

Men’s basketball poll

Gonzaga (8-3) fell five spots but remained in the top 15 after losing Friday to UConn at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. UConn stood pat at No. 5 despite the victory over the Zags.

The other Huskies team with a recent win over Gonzaga, the UW Huskies, received two points in the voting a day after needing a comeback from a 16-point deficit and two overtimes to beat Seattle U 100-99 in another showcase game at Climate Pledge Arena.

Click here for the full AP men’s basketball top 25 poll

Atop the poll, Purdue’s slide from No. 1 turned out to be brief. The Boilermakers headlined the rankings for the second time this season after beating former No. 1 Arizona over the weekend. The Wildcats had spent two weeks at No. 1 after Purdue’s loss to Northwestern ended the Boilermakers’ stint at the top after one week.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas stayed at No. 2 with six first-place votes, while Houston moved up one spot to No. 3 and had the other eight votes. Arizona fell to fourth.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this report.

UW Huskies come back from down 16, beat Seattle U 100-99 in double OT