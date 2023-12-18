Close
BROCK AND SALK

Eagles Reporter: Why Seahawks may have advantage for MNF

Dec 18, 2023, 11:02 AM

Seattle Seahawks Eagles Geno Smith staff...

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith talks with Pete Carroll, Shane Waldron and Drew Lock. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have lost four straight games, their starting quarterback is banged up, and they have work to do to get back into the NFC playoff picture. And, oh, they’re meeting the 10-3 Philadelphia Eagles, last year’s NFC champs, on Monday night.

Bumpus: How the Seahawks should use JSN moving forward

Doesn’t exactly sound like a recipe for success.

The Eagles, though, have problems of their own.

Philly also has a question mark for Monday night at quarterback, with starter Jalen Hurts questionable due to an illness that led the team to flying him to Seattle on a separate flight from the rest of the team. Its defense isn’t in great shape, either, with star cornerback Darius Slay out and the team having just made a curious change on their coaching staff. And in back-to-back weeks, the Eagles were blown out by the two teams that now look like the NFC’s best, the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts questionable, CB Darius Slay out vs Seahawks

Is this actually shaping up to be a good night for the Seahawks at Lumen Field? Sheil Kapadia, who covers the NFL for The Ringer and hosts the “Philly Special” podcast, sees an opportunity for Seattle, especially if Smith is playing at QB for the Hawks and the Eagles have to turn to backup Marcus Mariota in place of Hurts.

“Listen, if Geno’s playing, I think the Seahawks have a great chance to move the football against this Eagles defense,” said Kapadia, who previously covered the Seahawks from 2015-17 for ESPN, on Monday morning to Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “Darius Slay, the corner, is out. They’re playing a rookie at one of their corner spots. The pass rush has not been great over the last month or so in the season. They’re bad at linebacker, they’re not very good at safety. There are a lot of areas you can attack this Eagles defense. So I think it’s going to be a competitive game. I think the Seahawks are going to move the ball.”

What about Philly’s QB situation? Kapadia is not high on the team’s chances if Mariota has to play.

“I mean, Mariota did not look good to me in training camp this summer, he did not look good in the preseason,” he said. “He’s played played before so he’s got the experience. To me, he’s a very mistake-prone player. I think his accuracy is up and down. I think when he tries to scramble and run, he’ll lose the football. I think ball security is not a strength of his. He’ll take more sacks than Jalen Hurts. If I found out (Mariota) was starting this game, I would absolutely lean towards the Seahawks in this game. I mean, we’ve seen backup quarterbacks win – we just saw it this weekend – but I don’t think he would give the Eagles a great chance.”

If Hurts can go, though, Kapadia still doesn’t expect the Eagles to run away with the game.

“If Jalen Hurts plays, I think they have a chance to really run the football and play well up front. If Mariota plays, I like the Seahawks. If Jalen Hurts is on the field, I pick the Eagles in a competitive, close game that kind of comes down to the last five minutes in the fourth quarter.”

Listen to the full Brock and Salk conversation with The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

Catch the Seattle Seahawks Radio Network broadcast of the Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles beginning with the pregame show at 2 p.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, or the official apps of Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and the Seahawks. For more details on how to stream Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

