Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies come back from down 16, beat Seattle U 100-99 in 2OT

Dec 17, 2023, 8:38 PM

UW Huskies Keion Brooks...

Keion Brooks Jr. of the UW Huskies dunks in a Dec. 2, 2023 game. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points, Sahvir Wheeler added 19 and 14 assists and the UW Huskies rallied from a 16-point second half deficit to beat Seattle U 100-99 in double overtime Sunday night at the Battle for Seattle.

UW Huskies 100, Seattle U 99: Box score

The Redhawks haven’t beaten their cross-town rival since an 82-78 victory over Washington on Nov. 28, 1978.

Koren Johnson scored 14 points for Washington and Wilhelm Breidenbach — who did not play in the first half — added a career-high 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Moses Wood scored 11 points.

Brooks drew a double team on the right block and then fed Wheeler for a driving layup to open the scoring in the second OT and, after Cameron Tyson hit a 3-pointer to make it 96-all with 2:50 left, Wood made a tipin and Wheeler followed with a layup to give Washington a four-point lead with 1:34 to go.

Seyi Reiley made one of two free throws with 27 seconds remaining and, after Braxton Meah was called for traveling, Alex Schumacher was fouled as he made a driving layup with 8 seconds to go. He missed the and-1 free throw, Reiley grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to Schumacher, who missed a contested 3 at the buzzer.

Schumacher had 20 points with eight assists and did not commit a turnover for Seattle (6-5). Tyson scored 18, Brandton Chatfield had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Paris Dawson added 16 points and Reiley 10.

Washington’s Franck Kepnang scored 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds before he left the game, following a thunderous dunk, early in the second half. The 6-foot-11 senior did not return.

Chatfield’s dunk to open the scoring in the second half gave the Redhawks their biggest lead at 49-33 and Washington chipped away until Brooks made a high-arcing contested jumper that tied it with 1:19 left in regulation. Schumacher made a driving layup with 10 seconds left but Wheeler’s putback of a miss by Breidenbach as time expired forced overtime.

Brooks hit a 3-pointer and then banked in a jumper with 21 seconds remaining to tie it at 92-all and Schumacher missed a clean look at a 3-point shot at the end of the first OT.

Kobe Williamson, Seattle’s all-time blocks leader (111), fouled out with about 8 minutes left in regulation and finished with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, three rebounds and a block.

The Huskies (7-3) have won three games in a row, including a 78-73 win over Gonzaga — Washington’s first since 2005 — since an 86-81 loss to No. 17 Colorado State on Dec. 2.

Washington plays host to Eastern Washington on Thursday. Seattle takes on Louisiana Tech in the WAC-CUSA Crossover/Holiday Hoopla at home on Wednesday.

Huard: What UW Huskies’ CFP semifinal vs Texas will come down to

Brock and Damon's Playoff Preview

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Texas Sugar Bowl Michael Penix Jr. Alamo Bowl...

Brent Stecker

Huard: What UW Huskies’ CFP semifinal vs Texas will come down to

In previewing the Sugar Bowl, one word comes to mind for Brock Huard after watching last year's Alamo Bowl between the UW Huskies and Texas Longhorns.

5 hours ago

UW Huskies Dillon Johnson...

Christian Caple

Caple: How UW Huskies’ 2023 transfers performed this season

Christian Caple dives into the contributions of the UW Huskies' last transfer class, including two all-Pac-12 selections.

1 day ago

UW Huskies WIll Rogers...

Brandon Gustafson

UW Huskies land transfer QB Will Rogers from Mississippi State

The UW Huskies appear to have their next quarterback with ESPN reporting Will Rogers will transfer to Washington from Mississippi State.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Sugar Bowl Michael Penix Jr. Alamo Texas...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Brock & Damon Huard’s Playoff Preview: Where UW has edge over Texas

With the UW Huskies just weeks away from the Sugar Bowl, Brock and Damon Huard preview the matchup and talk all things Washington.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr. Dylan Morris...

Christian Caple

Caple’s UW Huskies Notebook: QB Morris’ status, staff departure, more

UW Huskies QB Dylan Morris is still with the team, but exploring his transfer options. Christian Caple has details on that and much more from the team.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Will Rogers...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: What to know about UW Huskies transfer QB target Will Rogers

Brock Huard dives into Will Rogers, a transfer quarterback from Mississippi State who is visiting the UW Huskies this weekend.

4 days ago

UW Huskies come back from down 16, beat Seattle U 100-99 in 2OT