SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points, Sahvir Wheeler added 19 and 14 assists and the UW Huskies rallied from a 16-point second half deficit to beat Seattle U 100-99 in double overtime Sunday night at the Battle for Seattle.

UW Huskies 100, Seattle U 99: Box score

The Redhawks haven’t beaten their cross-town rival since an 82-78 victory over Washington on Nov. 28, 1978.

Koren Johnson scored 14 points for Washington and Wilhelm Breidenbach — who did not play in the first half — added a career-high 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Moses Wood scored 11 points.

Brooks drew a double team on the right block and then fed Wheeler for a driving layup to open the scoring in the second OT and, after Cameron Tyson hit a 3-pointer to make it 96-all with 2:50 left, Wood made a tipin and Wheeler followed with a layup to give Washington a four-point lead with 1:34 to go.

Seyi Reiley made one of two free throws with 27 seconds remaining and, after Braxton Meah was called for traveling, Alex Schumacher was fouled as he made a driving layup with 8 seconds to go. He missed the and-1 free throw, Reiley grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to Schumacher, who missed a contested 3 at the buzzer.

Schumacher had 20 points with eight assists and did not commit a turnover for Seattle (6-5). Tyson scored 18, Brandton Chatfield had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Paris Dawson added 16 points and Reiley 10.

Washington’s Franck Kepnang scored 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds before he left the game, following a thunderous dunk, early in the second half. The 6-foot-11 senior did not return.

Dawgs complete the largest comeback since 2017!#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/QMeAvjL3V0 — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) December 18, 2023

Chatfield’s dunk to open the scoring in the second half gave the Redhawks their biggest lead at 49-33 and Washington chipped away until Brooks made a high-arcing contested jumper that tied it with 1:19 left in regulation. Schumacher made a driving layup with 10 seconds left but Wheeler’s putback of a miss by Breidenbach as time expired forced overtime.

Brooks hit a 3-pointer and then banked in a jumper with 21 seconds remaining to tie it at 92-all and Schumacher missed a clean look at a 3-point shot at the end of the first OT.

Kobe Williamson, Seattle’s all-time blocks leader (111), fouled out with about 8 minutes left in regulation and finished with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, three rebounds and a block.

The Huskies (7-3) have won three games in a row, including a 78-73 win over Gonzaga — Washington’s first since 2005 — since an 86-81 loss to No. 17 Colorado State on Dec. 2.

Washington plays host to Eastern Washington on Thursday. Seattle takes on Louisiana Tech in the WAC-CUSA Crossover/Holiday Hoopla at home on Wednesday.

