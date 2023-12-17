Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts questionable, CB Darius Slay out vs Seahawks

Dec 17, 2023, 10:06 AM | Updated: 2:09 pm

Seattle Seahawks Eagles Jalen Hurts...

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles throws against the Seattle Seahawks in a 2020 game. (Elsa/Getty Images)

(Elsa/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable for Monday night’s game at the Seattle Seahawks because of an illness.

Bumpus: How the Seahawks should use JSN moving forward

Hurts is traveling to the game separately from the team, as confirmed by the team on social media Sunday.

The Eagles are 10-3 this season but have lost two straight games by 20-plus points. Philadelphia would secure the NFC East title if they beat the Seahawks (6-7) and win their final three games.

Changes on defense for Philly

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. had arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will miss at least Monday night’s game against the Seahawks.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni declined Saturday to say how much time Slay was expected to miss. The 32-year-old Slay has started 12 games for the Eagles this season. He missed the Eagles’ loss to the Jets earlier this season with a knee issue.

Slay has two interceptions this season. The Eagles could look to Josh Jobe or rookies Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks to help fill Slay’s spot.

Sirianni declined to say who would start.

“Got the right guys,” he said.

In other Eagles news, Jay Glazer of FOX reported Sunday morning that Philadelphia has “very quietly” moved Sean Desai out of the defensive coordinator role, with Matt Patricia taking over calling plays on defense. Desai remains with the Eagles but per NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport will now be in the coaching box rather than on the sideline.

The Eagles confirmed the change Sunday afternoon.

Desai spent the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks as associate head coach and defensive assistant before being hired as Philly’s DC. He was also Chicago Bears DC in 2021.

Catch the Seattle Seahawks Radio Network broadcast of the Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, or the official apps of Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and the Seahawks. For more details on how to stream Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this post.

