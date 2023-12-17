Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable for Monday night’s game at the Seattle Seahawks because of an illness.

Bumpus: How the Seahawks should use JSN moving forward

Hurts is traveling to the game separately from the team, as confirmed by the team on social media Sunday.

Injury Update: QB Jalen Hurts (illness) has been downgraded to questionable. He is traveling to Seattle separate from the team. https://t.co/aJu3FFPlX6 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2023

The Eagles are 10-3 this season but have lost two straight games by 20-plus points. Philadelphia would secure the NFC East title if they beat the Seahawks (6-7) and win their final three games.

Changes on defense for Philly

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. had arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will miss at least Monday night’s game against the Seahawks.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni declined Saturday to say how much time Slay was expected to miss. The 32-year-old Slay has started 12 games for the Eagles this season. He missed the Eagles’ loss to the Jets earlier this season with a knee issue.

Slay has two interceptions this season. The Eagles could look to Josh Jobe or rookies Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks to help fill Slay’s spot.

Sirianni declined to say who would start.

“Got the right guys,” he said.

In other Eagles news, Jay Glazer of FOX reported Sunday morning that Philadelphia has “very quietly” moved Sean Desai out of the defensive coordinator role, with Matt Patricia taking over calling plays on defense. Desai remains with the Eagles but per NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport will now be in the coaching box rather than on the sideline.

The Eagles confirmed the change Sunday afternoon.

Coaching update for Monday night's game versus the Seattle Seahawks: Senior Defensive Assistant Matt Patricia will serve as the defensive playcaller and will be located on the field. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 17, 2023

Desai spent the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks as associate head coach and defensive assistant before being hired as Philly’s DC. He was also Chicago Bears DC in 2021.

Catch the Seattle Seahawks Radio Network broadcast of the Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, or the official apps of Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and the Seahawks. For more details on how to stream Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this post.

More on Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles

• Geno, Witherspoon among five Seahawks questionable vs Eagles

• Pete Carroll Preview: Seattle looking to turn page vs ‘unique’ Eagles

• Eagles visit Seattle Seahawks with major playoff implications at stake