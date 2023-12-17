Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Seattle Kraken fall to LA Kings 3-2 after 9-round shootout

Dec 16, 2023, 10:59 PM

Seattle Kraken Los Angeles Kings Joey Daccord...

Adrian Kempe of the Kings scores against Seattle Kraken goalie Joey Daccord in a shootout. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of a shootout and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Los Angeles Kings 3, Seattle Kraken 2 (SO): Box score

Trevor Moore and Anze Kopitar scored in regulation for Los Angeles, which improved to 12-1-1 on the road this season. Cam Talbot made 17 saves through overtime.

Adam Larsson and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in regulation for Seattle, which lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Joey Daccord stopped 36 shots.

Adrian Kempe, Arthur Kaliyev and Trevor Lewis also scored in the tiebreaker for the Kings, and Kailer Yamamoto, Yanni Gourde and Matty Beniers tallied for the Kraken.

Larsson opened the scoring 6:45 into the first period when he snuck a soft pass through two skaters and between Talbot’s legs for his second goal of the season. It came in Larsson’s 300th consecutive game, the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL.

Moore tied it with his team-high 14th with 6:28 remaining in the opening period, beating Daccord with a backhanded shot off a between-the-legs touch pass from Phillip Danault.

Kopitar gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal with 2:44 left in the second. Quinton Byfield sent a backhanded pass to the crease and Kopitar one-timed it past Daccord for his 12th.

Bjorkstrand tied it at 2-2 on a power-play goal with 2:29 left in regulation when he fired a wrist shot past Talbot for his 10th.

Seattle mustered just four shots through the first 30 minutes and finished with 19, tied for its second-lowest total of the season.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles Kings: At San Jose on Tuesday night.

Seattle Kraken: Begin a four-game road trip at Dallas on Monday night.

Last time: Yamamoto scores two, Seattle Kraken beat Blackhawks 7-1

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Yamamoto scores 2 early as Kraken beat Blackhawks 7-1

Kailer Yamamoto scored twice in the first period, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and the Seattle Kraken beat Chicago 7-1.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Joey Daccord...

The Associated Press

Daccord gets 1st shutout, Kraken beat Panthers to snap 8-game skid

Joey Daccord made 24 saves for his first career shutout as the Seattle Kraken snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Florida Panthers.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Minnesota Wild...

The Associated Press

Kraken lose 8th straight as Gustavsson leads Wild to 3-0 win

Filip Gustavsson stopped 24 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Minnesota Wild beat Seattle 3-0 Sunday night to hand the Kraken their eighth straight loss.

6 days ago

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers...

The Associated Press

Kucherov, Lightning win 4-3 in OT as Kraken lose 7th straight

Nikita Kucherov scored his second goal in overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win against the reeling Seattle Kraken.

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers Jordan Eberle...

The Associated Press

Nemec scores 1st goal, Schmid saves 38 as Devils top Kraken 2-1

The Seattle Kraken dropped their sixth straight game, this time 2-1 to the New Jersey Devils, who got the first career goal from Simon Nemec.

9 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

Brandon Gustafson

How surprising is it that Kraken have regressed since playoff run?

"There is still plenty of time here, but it is go time for the Seattle Kraken," NHL on ESPN's Mike Monaco told Bump and Stacy.

9 days ago

Seattle Kraken fall to LA Kings 3-2 after 9-round shootout