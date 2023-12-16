Close
WSU

Bal scores 23 points, Santa Clara holds off WSU 69-61

Dec 16, 2023, 2:53 PM

WSU Cougars Kyle Smith...

WSU Cougars men's basketball coach Kyle Smith during a March 10, 2022 game. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

PHOENIX (AP) — Adama Bal scored 23 points and Santa Clara converted six straight free throws in the final minute to hold off WSU 69-61 to win the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Santa Clara 69, WSU 61: Stats

Santa Clara is now 4-2 in its last five meetings with the Cougars. The Broncos scheduled four games against Pac-12 Conference teams and is 3-1 in those games, beating Washington State, Stanford and Oregon and losing only at Cal 84-69.

Myles Rice hit a 3 to get WSU within five, 62-57, with 1:50 left but missed a jumper to make it a one-possession game with just over a minute to play. Carlos Marshall Jr. hit the first of two free throws to push the Santa Clara lead to six, but Isaac Jones dunked with :49 left to make it 63-59. Tyeree Bryan hit four straight from the line while Rice missed two 3-point attempts. Marshall hit two free throws before the Cougars’ Jabe Mullins missed from deep and Andrej Jakimovski put back the offensive rebound to set the final margin.

Bal hit 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and went 8-for-8 from the line to lead Santa Clara (8-4). Johnny O’Neil put in 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, all off the defensive glass. Marshall added 10 points.

Isaac Jones led Washington State (8-2) with 16 points and finished a rebound shy of a double-double. Jakimovski added 14 points and nine boards and Rice finished four points shy of his 16 ppg average.

Santa Clara plays at San Jose State Wednesday. Washington State plays Boise State Thursday in Spokane, Washington.

Bal scores 23 points, Santa Clara holds off WSU 69-61