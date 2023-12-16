Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Geno, Witherspoon among 5 Seahawks questionable vs Eagles

Dec 16, 2023, 1:23 PM

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith calls signals during a game against the Browns on Oct. 29, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks will enter their second straight game with a question mark at quarterback.

Huard: Seattle Seahawks have a big 4th quarter problem this season

Geno Smith missed last week’s loss in San Francisco with a groin injury. He is in danger of missing his second game in a row as the 2022 Pro Bowler is listed as questionable for the second week in a row. The Seahawks play the 10-3 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Smith is completing 64.4% of his passes for 2,918 yards and 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 12 games this year.

If Smith is out again, Drew Lock will once again get the start.

With Smith out last week, Lock got his first start as a member of the Seahawks. He completed 71% of his passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to the 49ers.

Smith isn’t the only notable Seahawks player whose status for the matchup with the Eagles.

Standout rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon was knocked out of last week’s game with a hip injury. He is also questionable for this week’s game.

Additionally, safety Jamal Adams is questionable with a knee injury. He’s missed four games this season, including the first three of the year.

Receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs) and special teams captain Nick Bellore (knee) are also listed as questionable to play.

The Seahawks are currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak. They’re also losers of five of their last six, and at 6-7 are outside of the playoff picture in the NFC.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are the defending NFC champs, but they’ve lost their last two.

Cornerback Darius Slay (knee), linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee) and guard/center Cam Jurgens (pectoral) have all been ruled out for Philadelphia.

Pete Carroll Preview: Seattle Seahawks looking to turn page vs ‘unique’ Eagles

