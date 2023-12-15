Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Huard: Seahawks have a big 4th quarter problem this season

Dec 15, 2023, 1:59 PM

Seattle Seahawks...

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks limps off the field against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 23, 2023. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The 2023 Seattle Seahawks are not doing what a Pete Carroll-led team wants to do.

Pete Carroll Preview: Seattle Seahawks looking to turn page vs ‘unique’ Eagles

Offensively, the Seahawks are one of the league’s worst rushing teams and have struggled to get that element going on a weekly basis.

Defensively, the Hawks are 26th in scoring defense and have struggled to stop some of the league’s better offenses.

But there’s another element to this year’s team that shows just how much the Seahawks are struggling, and how they’re not finishing games.

“Can you win a game in the first quarter? Can you win a game in the second? Third? When do you win the game?” former NFL quarterback Brock Huard asked his Brock and Salk co-host Mike Salk during Friday’s show on Seattle Sports.

Replied Salk, “In the fourth quarter. And in December, when it’s more important.”

Carroll stresses finishing games strong and that a game can’t be won until the fourth quarter. So far this year, the final quarter has been a major weakness for the Seahawks.

“Where do you think the Seahawks offense ranks in scoring in the fourth quarter? They’re 25th,” Huard said. “Let’s see who’s with you. There’s Vegas, Tennessee, New England, Arizona. Yeah, you’re 25th scoring 4.8 (points per fourth quarter). That’s your offense.”

Defensively, it’s even worse.

“Where do you think your defense ranks in stopping people from scoring when it matters? They’re 28th,” Huard said. “The only teams worse? Carolina? Yikes. Arizona? Yikes. Washington? Yikes. You’re giving up over a touchdown (per fourth quarter) and almost double (what you’re scoring at) 4.8 to 7.6.”

“From Day 1, it’s about the ball and it’s about how you finish,” Huard later added. “And right now, 25th in the league in scoring in the fourth, 28th in the league in giving up points in the fourth quarter. Just another area of that culture and just the whole program foundationally that’s not being built right.”

Listen to the second hour of Friday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

Huard: Seattle Seahawks’ interior O-line a big part of run game struggles

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

UW Huskies Sugar Bowl Michael Penix Jr. Alamo Texas...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Brock & Damon Huard’s Playoff Preview: Where UW has edge over Texas

With the UW Huskies just weeks away from the Sugar Bowl, Brock and Damon Huard preview the matchup and talk all things Washington.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Brandon Gustafson

Cal Raleigh: How Mariners’ new ‘offensive coordinator’ will help lineup

When asked about the struggles of hitting at T-Mobile Park, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh brought up what new coach Brant Brown brings to the table.

11 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Seahawks’ interior O-line a big part of run game struggles

The Seattle Seahawks have not had much success running the ball in 2023, and Brock Huard says three positions are a big reason why.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh on Mariners offseason feelings

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh joined the Brock and Salk show to talk about everything surrounding this M’s team. What has the offseason been like from his perspective? What has the communication with other players been like? What has he been working on this offseason? He answers that and much more in this interview. Watch […]

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Cal Raleigh talks: M’s offseason, end-of-year comments

Star Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh joined Seattle Sports' Brock & Salk for an exclusive and wide-ranging interview on Thursday.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Will Rogers...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: What to know about UW Huskies transfer QB target Will Rogers

Brock Huard dives into Will Rogers, a transfer quarterback from Mississippi State who is visiting the UW Huskies this weekend.

1 day ago

Huard: Seahawks have a big 4th quarter problem this season