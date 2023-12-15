Huard: Seahawks have a big 4th quarter problem this season

The 2023 Seattle Seahawks are not doing what a Pete Carroll-led team wants to do.

Pete Carroll Preview: Seattle Seahawks looking to turn page vs ‘unique’ Eagles

Offensively, the Seahawks are one of the league’s worst rushing teams and have struggled to get that element going on a weekly basis.

Defensively, the Hawks are 26th in scoring defense and have struggled to stop some of the league’s better offenses.

But there’s another element to this year’s team that shows just how much the Seahawks are struggling, and how they’re not finishing games.

“Can you win a game in the first quarter? Can you win a game in the second? Third? When do you win the game?” former NFL quarterback Brock Huard asked his Brock and Salk co-host Mike Salk during Friday’s show on Seattle Sports.

Replied Salk, “In the fourth quarter. And in December, when it’s more important.”

Carroll stresses finishing games strong and that a game can’t be won until the fourth quarter. So far this year, the final quarter has been a major weakness for the Seahawks.

“Where do you think the Seahawks offense ranks in scoring in the fourth quarter? They’re 25th,” Huard said. “Let’s see who’s with you. There’s Vegas, Tennessee, New England, Arizona. Yeah, you’re 25th scoring 4.8 (points per fourth quarter). That’s your offense.”

Defensively, it’s even worse.

“Where do you think your defense ranks in stopping people from scoring when it matters? They’re 28th,” Huard said. “The only teams worse? Carolina? Yikes. Arizona? Yikes. Washington? Yikes. You’re giving up over a touchdown (per fourth quarter) and almost double (what you’re scoring at) 4.8 to 7.6.”

“From Day 1, it’s about the ball and it’s about how you finish,” Huard later added. “And right now, 25th in the league in scoring in the fourth, 28th in the league in giving up points in the fourth quarter. Just another area of that culture and just the whole program foundationally that’s not being built right.”

