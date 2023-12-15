The Seattle Seahawks will look to snap a four-game losing streak this Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and as the losing streak would indicate, things haven’t gone well for the team of late.

Seattle went from 5-2 and atop the NFC West to 6-7 and outside the NFC playoff picture.

“Our guys are on it. These guys have been with us, they understand we’ve communicated well enough and for long enough time,” head coach Pete Carroll said during this week’s Pete Carroll Preview on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Friday morning. “These guys, they know me, they know what we’re expecting and what our program is all about. And they’re disappointed, too, that we’re not doing the stuff we need to do to win these games.”

During this stretch, the Hawks have lost to Baltimore, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco twice.

“The games have been very difficult. We’ve been right there, but we haven’t got the wins,” Carroll said. “Everybody’s upset about that. We’re not happy about that.”

It doesn’t get much easier with a Philly team coming to town that is 10-3 and made the Super Bowl last season.

“We look at the situation where we are right now and kind of as it always seems to be, we’ve got to win this next game. There’s five other teams that are battling for this playoff spot, and so we’re right there with them,” Carroll said. “We have to take care of business and make sure that nothing from before will take (away from) our focus and our attention to detail moving forward. And so it happens to be Philadelphia, and these guys are a fantastic team and NFC champs and all that. This is a really big opportunity for us as these have continued to be. We have to come through.”

“I have no hesitation that our guys are wanting to do things right, practice well — we practiced beautifully this week and focus was good, communications was on it. But yeah, frustration? Yeah, that’s legit,” Carroll later added. “I’m not worried about telling you that. We just want to get this thing going to get moving again.”

When looking at the Eagles, Carroll called them a “unique” football team, particularly on offense with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“It’s a unique offense because of Jalen and the way he plays. It’s not just that he can run. It’s just the way he handles himself and the poise that he has and the style of play that they present using his talents,” Carroll said. “They’re unusual and they’re unique and we’ve got to make our adjustments this week and see if we can take care of business. He’s got some great weapons around him, too. But he is really the big deal. He does hold the football quite a bit and he does, he does take off and run and he’s very effective … He’s a big scorer with the ball his hands, too. They use him in critical situations to run the football. That makes him the double threat. We’ve got our hands full, and hopefully we can put this thing together and get these guys.”

