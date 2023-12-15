Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Yamamoto scores 2 early as Kraken beat Blackhawks 7-1

Dec 14, 2023, 9:54 PM

Seattle Kraken...

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Kailer Yamamoto celebrate on Dec. 14, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored twice in the first period, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists and the Seattle Kraken shut down rookie sensation Connor Bedard in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken 7, Chicago Blackhawks 1: Stats

Seattle won consecutive games for just the third time this season and the first time without needing overtime. The Kraken snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-0 victory over Florida on Tuesday night and followed up by overpowering the outmatched Blackhawks.

Yamamoto scored 3:07 into the game and added a second late in the period, although the goal was originally awarded to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. But it was continued contributions from Seattle’s fourth-line, which was vitally important to the success the Kraken had last season.

Bjorkstrand, Tye Kartye and Eeli Tolvanen scored during the three-goal second period, and Jared McCann and Bellemare scored 21 seconds apart early in the third period. McCann’s goal was his team-leading 14th of the season.

Seattle goalie Joey Daccord followed up his first career shutout by stopping 21 of 22 shots.

Chicago goalie Arvid Soderblom allowed seven goals on 24 shots and was replaced by Petr Mrazek in the third period. It was the second time this season Soderblom allowed seven goals.

Taylor Raddysh scored his fifth of the season at 3:03 of the second period to pull Chicago to 2-1. The goal came off a bad turnover by Seattle’s Jamie Oleksiak, but the Kraken were otherwise strong defensively and didn’t allow Bedard much space on the ice.

Bedard had only three shots and saw his 10-game road points streak end. His best chance came with about 10 minutes left and was turned aside by Daccord.

Chicago’s Tyler Johnson skated in his 700th career game in his home state. The Spokane native became the second player from the state of Washington to reach the 700-game mark, joining T.J. Oshie.

UP NEXT

Chicago Blackhawks: Host Vancouver on Sunday.

Seattle Kraken: Host Los Angeles on Saturday night.

