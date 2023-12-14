The WSU Cougars’ 2024 football schedule, the first for the program after the end of the Pac-12, is one step closer to being complete.

Washington State announced Thursday its full slate of competition for the 2023 football season, with five dates set and seven opponents from the Mountain West determined – but with those games as of yet unattached to specific days.

WSU will play five home games, six road games and one at a neutral site – the latter being the Apple Cup, which will be played at Seattle’s Lumen Field for one year before returning to a home-and-home arrangement between the Cougars and the rival UW Huskies.

The Big 10-bound Huskies are one of 10 schools leaving the Pac-12 in 2024, while WSU and Oregon State are the conference’s only remaining members not joining a new conference next year. Washington State and Oregon State have made a football scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference that helps the Cougars and Beavers fill out their schedules but does not include them as part of the league.

With the Apple Cup moved towards the beginning of the season, the now somewhat friendly rivalry of WSU and Oregon State will be showcased in a pre-Thanksgiving game in Corvallis on Nov. 23, 2024.

Here’s what the 2024 WSU football schedule looks like as of Thursday’s news release:

Home games in bold

• DATES SET

Aug. 31: Portland State

Sept. 7: Texas Tech

Sept. 14: UW Huskies (Apple Cup – Lumen Field in Seattle)

Sept. 21: San Jose State

Nov. 23: Oregon State

• DATES TO BE DETERMINED

Utah State

Wyoming

Hawai’i

San Diego State

Boise State

New Mexico

Fresno State

