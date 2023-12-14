Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

WSU opponents for first football schedule after Pac-12 set

Dec 14, 2023, 3:48 PM

WSU Cougars football schedule Oregon State Pac-12...

Oregon State's Ryan Cooper Jr. attempts to tackle De'Zhaun Stribling of WSU in 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

(AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The WSU Cougars’ 2024 football schedule, the first for the program after the end of the Pac-12, is one step closer to being complete.

Where WSU, OSU fight with departing Pac-12 members stands

Washington State announced Thursday its full slate of competition for the 2023 football season, with five dates set and seven opponents from the Mountain West determined – but with those games as of yet unattached to specific days.

WSU will play five home games, six road games and one at a neutral site – the latter being the Apple Cup, which will be played at Seattle’s Lumen Field for one year before returning to a home-and-home arrangement between the Cougars and the rival UW Huskies.

The Big 10-bound Huskies are one of 10 schools leaving the Pac-12 in 2024, while WSU and Oregon State are the conference’s only remaining members not joining a new conference next year. Washington State and Oregon State have made a football scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference that helps the Cougars and Beavers fill out their schedules but does not include them as part of the league.

With the Apple Cup moved towards the beginning of the season, the now somewhat friendly rivalry of WSU and Oregon State will be showcased in a pre-Thanksgiving game in Corvallis on Nov. 23, 2024.

Here’s what the 2024 WSU football schedule looks like as of Thursday’s news release:

Home games in bold

DATES SET

Aug. 31: Portland State
Sept. 7: Texas Tech
Sept. 14: UW Huskies (Apple Cup – Lumen Field in Seattle)
Sept. 21: San Jose State
Nov. 23: Oregon State

DATES TO BE DETERMINED

Utah State
Wyoming
Hawai’i
San Diego State
Boise State
New Mexico
Fresno State

Brock Huard: ‘College football in its current form is unsustainable’

WSU

WSU Cougars Martin Stadium...

Adam Lewis

Where WSU, OSU fight with departing Pac-12 members stands

WSU and Oregon State are stepping up their fight against the departing members of the Pac-12. Adam Lewis details the latest.

2 days ago

Gonzaga Mark Few Nolan Hickman...

The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Hoops Polls: Gonzaga down 3 spots after loss to UW

See where the Gonzaga men, and the Gonzaga, WSU and UW Huskies women all landed in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball polls.

3 days ago

UW Huskies WSU Cougars Kamie Ethridge women's basketball...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies women start fast, upset No. 21 WSU 60-55

Hannah Stines scored a career-high 21 points, Lauren Schwartz added 20 and the UW Huskies used a hot start to upend No. 21 WSU 60-55 in women's college basketball action on Sunday.

4 days ago

college football apple cup uw huskies wsu cougars...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Brock Huard: ‘College football in its current form is unsustainable’

FOX college football analyst Brock Huard detailed his view on the "unsustainable" version of the sport in a conversation during Tuesday's Brock and Salk.

9 days ago

Gonzaga Zags Anton Watson...

Brent Stecker

AP Top 25: Gonzaga men crack top 10; Zags, WSU in women’s poll

It's a big Monday for the two Gonzaga basketball programs, as both the Zags men's and women's teams made a move in the latest Associated Press top 25 polls.

10 days ago

WSU Cougars Kyle Smith...

The Associated Press

Rice, Jones combine for 46 as WSU beats Portland State 71-61

Isaac Jones scored 27 points and Myles Rice scored 11 of his 19 points in the final 12 minutes, and WSU held off Portland State 71-61.

12 days ago

WSU opponents for first football schedule after Pac-12 set