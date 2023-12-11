Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Former Mariners player Matt Tuiasosopo added to Atlanta’s staff

Dec 11, 2023, 2:08 PM

Gwinnett Stripers manager Matt Tuiasosopo fills in as Braves third base coach on July 28, 2023. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves filled three openings on their coaching staff Monday by promoting Matt Tuiasosopo and Tom Goodwin from the minor leagues and hiring Erick Abreu.

Tuiasosopo, who spent the past three seasons managing at Triple-A Gwinnett, will replace Ron Washington as the Braves third base coach. Goodwin takes over as first base coach from Eric Young after serving two years as a roving instructor in the minors.

Washington was hired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels, and Young departed, as well, to join his coaching staff with the AL club.

Tuiasosopo played five MLB seasons as a left fielder and utility infielder, including three with his hometown team, the Seattle Mariners. A Woodinville, Wash., product, Tuiasosopo was a third-round pick of the Mariners out of high school in 2004. He half hit one of the more memorable home runs in M’s history, as his first MLB homer was predicted in impressive detail by ROOT Sports analyst Mike Blowers in 2009.

Tuiasosopo is part of a well known family to sports fans in Seattle. His father Manu and brother Marques are both former NFL players, with Marques a star quarterback in college for the UW Huskies, while his sister Leslie Gabriel is a former UW volleyball player and the current coach for the program.

Abreu will become Atlanta’s bullpen coach after spending the last nine seasons as a pitching coach in the Houston Astros organization. This is his first appointment to a major league coaching staff.

Abreu replaces Drew French, who left after three years as Atlanta’s bullpen coach to become pitching coach for the Baltimore Orioles.

In another tweak to their staff, Atlanta bench coach Walt Weiss will assume the additional role of overseeing the infielders, which had been handled by Washington. Tuiasosopo will assist Weiss in his new duties.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this report.

