SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks’ Geno Smith a game-time decision vs 49ers with groin injury

Dec 8, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: 3:19 pm

Seahawks Geno Smith Drew Lock...

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks to Geno Smith while Drew Lock looks on in an Oct. 30, 2022 game. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks listed quarterback Geno Smith as questionable for Sunday’s game against San Francisco. He will be a game-time decision due to a groin injury suffered in practice.

Geno, Walker and Charbonnet among 7 Seattle Seahawks questionable vs 49ers

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after practice on Friday that Smith “tweaked his groin” on Thursday when he stumbled over somebody. Smith sat out practice on Friday.

“We’ll see. We rested him today,” Carroll said.

The injury could lead to backup Drew Lock making his first start since being acquired by the Seahawks as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver before the 2022 season.

Smith was listed the injury report following Thursday’s practice as a limited participant. Smith has been dealing with a contusion to the back of his right arm suffered in the Nov. 19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He appeared affected by the injury in the first meeting with the 49ers that came just a few days later on Thanksgiving night, but Smith rebounded to have one of his best games of the season on Nov. 30 when he threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a loss at Dallas.

Asked about his arm before Thursday’s practice, Smith said it wasn’t fully healed but was improving.

Lock has seen a little bit of playing time this season, most of it coming against the Rams when Smith was sidelined for part of the second half. Lock was 2 of 6 passing against the Rams. He also went 2 of 6 earlier in the season against the New York Giants. They are the only passes he’s thrown for the Seahawks.

Lock’s last start came in Week 18 of the 2021 season for Denver, when he went 12 of 24 for 162 yards in a 28-24 loss to Kansas City.

“If this comes to pass he is as ready as he can get,” Carroll said of Lock.

