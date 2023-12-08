Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Nemec scores 1st goal, Schmid saves 38 as Devils top Kraken 2-1

Dec 7, 2023, 10:35 PM

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers Jordan Eberle...

Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken talk during a game on Oct. 17, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Simon Nemec scored his first career goal midway through the second period, Akira Schmid made 17 of his 38 saves in the third and the New Jersey Devils beat the skidding Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Thursday night for their fifth victory in six games.

New Jersey Devils 2, Seattle Kraken 1: Stats

Nemec, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, made his debut last week at home against San Jose and had two assists in his first game. His first goal was largely due to the play made by Jesper Bratt carrying the puck after Seattle was unable to clear its defensive zone. Brett circled behind the net and allowed Nemec to slide unmarked into the slot, where he beat Philipp Grubauer into an open side.

It was Bratt’s 19th assist of the season.

Ondrej Palat scored his fourth goal late in the first period to give New Jersey the early lead. Schmid rebounded nicely after giving up five goals on 17 shots in his previous game against San Jose.

Schmid was peppered for a big chunk of the third and came up with several big stops. He robbed Jared McCann twice midway through the period, stuffed Alex Wennberg’s chance in front and watched Jordan Eberle’s backhand shot slide through the crease during a Seattle power play.

Jared McCann hit the crossbar on a 2-on-1 with 3:01 left in what was Seattle’s last good look.

Tye Kartye scored his fifth of the season at 7:12 of the second period off a feed from Wennberg, but Seattle lost its sixth straight game. The six-game losing streak is the longest for the Kraken since dropping seven straight in February 2022, midway through the franchise’s first season.

Andre Burakovsky returned for Seattle after being out since Oct. 21 with an upper-body injury. His return was interrupted late in the second period when he left for the locker room with about three minutes left. Burakovsky was back on the ice for the third, but played only two shifts in the period.

Grubauer made 15 saves.

Ryker Evans, Seattle’s second-round pick in the 2021 draft, made his NHL debut after being called up from Coachella Valley of the AHL. He became the fourth draft pick by Seattle to play in an NHL game, joining Matty Beniers, Shane Wright and Ryan Winterton.

UP NEXT

New Jersey Devils: Play at Calgary on Saturday.

Seattle Kraken: Will host Tampa Bay on Saturday.

How surprising is it that Seattle Kraken have regressed since playoff run?

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken...

Brandon Gustafson

How surprising is it that Kraken have regressed since playoff run?

"There is still plenty of time here, but it is go time for the Seattle Kraken," NHL on ESPN's Mike Monaco told Bump and Stacy.

17 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Montreal Canadiens...

The Associated Press

Monahan scores twice, Canadiens hold off Kraken 4-2

Sean Monahan scored twice and Josh Anderson's empty-netter sealed the Montreal Canadiens’ 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Forsberg has 39 saves in shutout as Senators beat Kraken 2-0

Anton Forsberg stopped 39 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Ottawa Senators beat the Seattle Kraken 2-0.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner...

The Associated Press

Marner’s hat trick, shootout winner leads Toronto past Kraken 4-3

Mitch Marner had his second career hat trick and added the shootout winner in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken Chicago Blackhawks...

The Associated Press

Grubauer returns but Kraken lose to Chicago Blackhawks 4-3

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer blocked 19 shots in his return from an undisclosed injury, but the Chicago Blackhawks topped the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Tuesday night.

9 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Canucks tally 3 goals in 3rd period and thump Seattle Kraken 5-1

The Vancouver Canucks continued their success at Climate Pledge Arena, beating the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Friday night.

13 days ago

Nemec scores 1st goal, Schmid saves 38 as Devils top Kraken 2-1