LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys’ 41-35 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night set a record as the most-streamed game in NFL history as well as setting a new mark as the most-watched game on Amazon Prime Video.

The previous standard for both was the Sept. 14 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Nielsen and Amazon, the game averaged 15.26 million on Prime Video and on local broadcast stations in Seattle and Dallas. That surpassed the 15.1 million that watched Vikings-Eagles.

The streaming-only number was 11.1 million on Prime Video, Twitch and NFL+. The old mark was 10.4 million.

Through 11 weeks, “Thursday Night Football” is averaging 12.58 million, a 29% increase over last season.

