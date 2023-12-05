Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Monahan scores twice, Canadiens hold off Kraken 4-2

Dec 4, 2023, 7:58 PM

Seattle Kraken Montreal Canadiens...

Montreal's Sean Monahan scores against Philipp Grubauer of the Seattle Kraken. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

MONTREAL (AP) — Sean Monahan scored twice and Josh Anderson broke a 27-game goal drought dating to last season with an empty-netter that sealed the Montreal Canadiens’ 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Montreal Canadiens 4, Seattle Kraken 2: Box score

With Montreal up 3-2, and Seattle pressing, Anderson floated the puck from his own zone and into the Kraken’s net with 32 seconds left.

Tanner Pearson also had a goal for Montreal (11-11-3), which won its first game at home since Nov. 11.

Samuel Montembeault made 31 saves in his first start since signing a three-year, $9.45 million contract extension with the Canadiens. He looked sharp early and robbed Kraken forward Alex Wennberg on two separate occasions with left-pad saves on the doorstep.

Vince Dunn, with a goal and an assist, and Jared McCann scored for Seattle (8-12-6), which lost its fifth straight game. Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots.

Monahan opened the scoring at 4:03 of the first period after Jake Evans forced a turnover. Pearson doubled Montreal’s lead 3:12 into the second period by burying a rebound.

Monahan scored his second on the power play to make it 3-0 at 6:58 of the second.

Seattle cut into the deficit as McCann took advantage of a tired Montreal group following an icing and fired a wrist shot past Montembeault at 14:05 of the second for his team-leading 12th goal.

Dunn brought the Kraken to within one with a slap shot over Montembeault’s right shoulder on the power play 4:49 into the third.

Veteran forward Brendan Gallagher played in his 700th NHL game, all with the Canadiens. Montreal drafted Gallagher in the fifth round, 147th overall, in the 2010 draft. He has 207 goals and 198 assists and is the 27th player to reach the 700-game milestone in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: Kick off a six-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Montreal Canadiens: Wrap up a four-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Saturday: Forsberg has 39 saves in shutout as Sens beat Seattle Kraken 2-0

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Forsberg has 39 saves in shutout as Senators beat Kraken 2-0

Anton Forsberg stopped 39 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Ottawa Senators beat the Seattle Kraken 2-0.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner...

The Associated Press

Marner’s hat trick, shootout winner leads Toronto past Kraken 4-3

Mitch Marner had his second career hat trick and added the shootout winner in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Chicago Blackhawks...

The Associated Press

Grubauer returns but Kraken lose to Chicago Blackhawks 4-3

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer blocked 19 shots in his return from an undisclosed injury, but the Chicago Blackhawks topped the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Tuesday night.

6 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Canucks tally 3 goals in 3rd period and thump Seattle Kraken 5-1

The Vancouver Canucks continued their success at Climate Pledge Arena, beating the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Friday night.

10 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jared McCann Justin Schultz...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken score 4 times in 1st, beat NHL-worst Sharks 7-1

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist in a four-goal first period as the Seattle Kraken beat NHL-worst San Jose 7-1.

12 days ago

Seattle Kraken Winter Ckassic...

Brandon Gustafson

Kraken, Vegas reveal Winter Classic uniforms – for real this time

After some strange leaks, the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights have revealed their uniforms for the 2024 Winter Classic.

12 days ago

Monahan scores twice, Canadiens hold off Kraken 4-2