GONZAGA

AP Top 25: Gonzaga men crack top 10; Zags, WSU in women’s poll

Dec 4, 2023, 11:52 AM | Updated: 11:52 am

Gonzaga Zags Anton Watson...

Anton Watson of Gonzaga is greeted on the court by Joe Few during introductions on Dec. 2, 2023. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

It’s a big Monday for the two Gonzaga basketball programs, as both the Zags men’s and women’s teams made a move in the latest Associated Press top 25 polls.

AP Top 25 polls: Men’s basketball | Women’s basketball

The Gonzaga men cracked the top 10 for the first time this season, rising four spots to No. 7.

In the women’s poll, the Bulldogs made their initial entry into the poll at No. 23. Gonzaga isn’t the only team from the state in the women’s top 25, as the WSU Cougars moved back into the top 25 at No. 21.

The Zags men are 6-1 on the season and picked up perhaps its best win of the young season on Saturday, defeating USC 89-76 in the Las Vegas Invitational. Gonzaga’s lone loss came in the Maui Invitational to Purdue, who fell from No. 1 to No. 4 in Monday’s poll following a loss to Northwestern, its first of the season.

Gonzaga will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, then travel to Seattle to face the UW Huskies this Saturday.

The WSU women improved to 9-1 with a 77-52 win over UC Davis on Friday. The Cougars, who opened the season at No. 24 and fell out of the poll for the first time last week, next face South Dakota State on Tuesday before their own game against UW this Sunday in Pullman.

The Gonzaga women upset Stanford 96-78 on Sunday, handing the Cardinal their worst loss in four years. That dropped Stanford from No. 3 in the AP poll to ninth on Monday. The Zags are 6-2 on the season, with their losses coming to WSU and No. 18 Louisville.

The Zags have two road games this week: Thursday at Cal and Saturday at Rice.

Arizona is the new top team in the men’s AP poll, while South Carolina and UCLA maintained No. 1 and No. 2 in the women’s rankings, respectively.

