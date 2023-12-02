Close
UW HUSKIES

Recap: No. 3 UW rallies to beat No. 5 Oregon, and secure CFP spot

Dec 1, 2023, 9:11 PM | Updated: 11:12 pm

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Dillon Johnson #7 of the Washington Huskies yells after scoring a rushing touchdown during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Jamal Hill #9 of the Oregon Ducks tackles Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Dillon Johnson #7 of the Washington Huskies runs for a game clinching first down during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Dillon Johnson #7 of the Washington Huskies dives over Jamal Hill #9 of the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies and Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks shake hands after Washington's win 34-31 during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies hugs a fan after his team's win 34-31 against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks and head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Washington Huskies hug after Washington's win 34-31 during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Dillon Johnson #7 of the Washington Huskies yells while holding the Pac-12 Championship trophy after his team's win 34-31 against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Washington Huskies celebrates with his team while lifting the Pac-12 Championship trophy after his team's win 34-31 against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Washington Huskies celebrates with his team while lifting the Pac-12 Championship trophy after his team's win 34-31 against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Tysheem Johnson #0 of the Oregon Ducks breaks up a pass intended for Jalen McMillan #11 of the Washington Huskies in the end zone during the first quarter during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Dillon Johnson #7 of the Washington Huskies runs over Evan Williams #33 of the Oregon Ducks while scoring a rushing touchdown during the first quarter during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Carson Bruener #42 of the Washington Huskies tackles Bucky Irving #0 of the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Carson Bruener #42 of the Washington Huskies tackles Bucky Irving #0 of the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Ralen Goforth #10 of the Washington Huskies tackles Bucky Irving #0 of the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Tuli Letuligasenoa #91 of the Washington Huskies and Alphonzo Tuputala #11 of the Washington Huskies tackle Bucky Irving #0 of the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Traeshon Holden #5 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after a receiving touchdown by Terrance Ferguson #3 of the Oregon Ducks, not pictured, during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Jabbar Muhammad #1 of the Washington Huskies reacts after breaking up a pass during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Alphonzo Tuputala #11 of the Washington Huskies pushes Casey Kelly #81 of the Oregon Ducks out of bounds during the second quarter during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 01: Jalen McMillan #11 of the Washington Huskies runs past Khyree Jackson #5 of the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter during the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The UW Huskies went into what likely was the last Pac-12 Championship living on the edge, and of course they were going to do it again Friday night.

They blew a 17-point lead, watched Oregon go ahead by four and immediately responded with the drive of the game.

And now the third-ranked Huskies not only are the Pac-12 champions, they secured a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 34-31 victory over No. 5 Oregon.

Washington didn’t panic when pressed in the second half, having closed the regular season by winning three consecutive one-possession games by a combined 12 points. Oregon entered with a six-game winning streak, five of them decided by double digits.

Pac-12 Championship – UW Huskies 34, Oregon 31: Box score

“The love and trust we have on our team is unmatched,” said Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., the game MVP after passing for 319 yards and a touchdown. “We’ve been doing it each and every week. We’re not going to say we want those games to be close.”

The game was likely the final Pac-12 Championship given 10 of the 12 teams will be playing in different conferences next season. Only Oregon State and Washington State will remain as they try to find a way to keep the tradition-rich conference together in some form.

Washington (13-0) was the last Pac-12 team to make the CFP — in the 2016 season.

Caple’s Takeaways: UW Huskies are Pac-12 champs, CFP-bound

The Huskies, who were 9 1/2-point underdogs, scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 34-24 lead. Oregon (11-2) scored a late touchdown for the final score, but failed to recover the onside kick that all but ended its chances.

“That one hurts,” Ducks coach Dan Lanning said. “In a four-quarter fight, you can’t start out slow against a really good team.”

Dillon Johnson ran for 152 yards and two TDs for the Huskies. Two Washington receivers had more than 100 yards — Jalen McMillan (nine receptions for 131 yards) and Biletnikoff finalist Rome Odunze (eight for 102) who was returning to his hometown.

Oregon’s Bo Nix, the favorite entering the game to win the Heisman Trophy according to FanDuel Sportsbook, passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 69 yards.

“It’s a lot of emotions, a lot going on that maybe you wish you could change,” Nix said. “That’s what is the good and bad about any kind of competition is there has to be a loser. As bad as it feels, that’s why you play the game.”

If it was indeed the final title game for the conference, it was quite a way to go out as Oregon and Washington again played a high-scoring game with big plays throughout. The Huskies won the regular-season meeting, 36-33 in Seattle in October.

Washington took a 20-3 lead before the Ducks scored a touchdown with nine seconds left to get to within 10 points.

That score got Oregon going, converting two fourth downs on the opening drive of the second, including a 2-yard touchdown from Nix to tight end Terrance Ferguson to get within three points. The Ducks took the lead at 24-20 with 1:51 left in the third quarter on Jordan James’ 6-yard TD run.

The lead didn’t last long as Washington scored on its next drive to take the lead for good.

Penix completed a 31-yard pass to McMillan to Oregon’s 20, helping set up Johnson’s 1-yard run up the middle for the touchdown and 27-24 lead.

“When you’ve got (Penix) right here, you give him a chance to touch the football and make plays,” Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said. “He’s been through it all. He’s got all these experiences to draw upon and knows when to take the risk and when not to, how to put the team on his back and keep moving.”

This is the second time both teams have been ranked in the top 10 when they have played each other. The other time was the first meeting this season.

Washington improved to 3-0 in the Pac-12 Championship. Oregon fell to 4-2.

