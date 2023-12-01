Close
WSU

Cameron Ward leaving WSU for either NFL Draft or transfer portal

Dec 1, 2023, 11:50 AM

WSU...

WSU quarterback Cameron Ward throws a pass against Oregon State on Sept. 23, 2023. (AP photo by Young Kwak)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

As the WSU Cougars head into the 2024 season as one of two remaining Pac-12 schools, they will also need a new starting quarterback.

WSU, Oregon State announce scheduling agreement with Mountain West

Two-year starter Cameron Ward announced Friday morning that he will be leaving WSU for either the NFL Draft or for a new school in the transfer portal.

“After a lot of reflection, I will be evaluating the 2024 NFL Draft as well as intending to enter my name into the transfer portal as a grad transfer,” Ward said in an announcement post.

Ward has started 25 games for the Cougs over the last two years after transferring from FCS school Incarnate Word, where he’d started 19 games and tallied nearly 7,000 passing yards and 71 touchdowns over two seasons.

With the Cougars, Ward completed over 65% of his passes for 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also scored 13 rushing touchdowns at WSU.

With the transfer portal so prevelant in today’s college football, Ward should be a very popular name should he decide to forgo the NFL for one more year.

According to Seattle Sports host Brock Huard, who is also a college football analyst for FOX Sports, Ward has at least 10 transfer offers with NIL earnings over $1 million.

Oregon State, which is the lone Pac-12 team to remain with the conference alongside WSU, is in a similar boat.

DJ Uiagalelei will also be weighing his options, either to transfer or go pro. Uiagalelei was a 5-star recruit who went to Clemson before transferring to Oregon State for this past season.

Huard: WSU’s Cam Ward has 10 transfer offers of 7 figures waiting

