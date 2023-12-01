WSU and Oregon State, the remaining “Pac-2” teams, have reached a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference for the 2024 football season. That was made official Friday morning.

According to the Mountain West, all 12 teams in the conference will play “seven traditional” conference games in addition to one game against either WSU or Oregon State for a total of eight games (four home and four away). The games against OSU and WSU won’t count towards conference standings, and neither Pac-2 school is eligible for the Mountain West Championship Game.

The Mountain West will release football matchups soon.

“Today’s announcement provides both institutions clarity for the 2024 football season. We plan to announce a complete 2024 football schedule in the near future,” WSU president Kirk Schulz said in a statement.

“This is a unique and unprecedented opportunity for Oregon State and Washington State to play against highly competitive Mountain West football programs in 2024,” said Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “The scheduling agreement will expand the Mountain West footprint and enhance our national brand, while providing our student-athletes with new opportunities, all in line with our strategic priorities. The scheduling agreement strengthens the league’s non-conference schedules, and we look forward to having Oregon State and Washington State be a part of the 2024 slate.”

The Cougars went 5-7 this year and now has more clarity for their schedule next year. In addition to facing Oregon State and Mountain West teams, WSU will also continue the Apple Cup against Washington.

Next year will look very different for both WSU and Oregon State.

In addition to the other 10 Pac-12 teams leaving for the Big Ten, Big 12 or ACC next year, Oregon State has a new head coach in Trent Bray after Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State. The Beavers will also have a new quarterback as DJ Uiagalelei will either enter the transfer portal or declare for the NFL Draft. The Cougs will also have a new quarterback with Cameron Ward announcing he will follow in Uiagalelei’s footsteps and enter the draft or transfer portal.

