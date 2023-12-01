Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Marner’s hat trick, shootout winner leads Toronto past Kraken 4-3

Nov 30, 2023, 7:54 PM

Seattle Kraken Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner...

Mitch Marner scores against Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer on Nov. 30, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had his second career hat trick and added the shootout winner in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Seattle Kraken 3 (SO): Box score

Auston Matthews also scored in the shootout and had two assists to help Toronto improve to 12-6-3. Joseph Woll made 37 saves.

Jared McCann scored twice for Seatttle. Eeli Tolvanen added a goal and Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots.

Wearing a full shield and cage after taking a puck to the jaw against Florida on Tuesday night, Marner ended an eight-game goal drought with the offensive flurry. He also scored three goals against Detroit on Feb. 26, 2022.

Marner opened the scoring at 6:34 of the first period on a power play off a nice pass from William Nylander. Marner made it 2-0 21 seconds into the second on a one-timer that took a deflection right as a Seattle penalty was expiring.

McCann cut it to 2-1 on a power play at 3:37 of the second.

Marner completed the hat trick with 3:59 left in the second with his eighth goal of the season, taking a breakaway pass from Jake McCabe and beating Grubauer with a high shot.

Seattle rallied in the third, with Tolvanen scoring off a rush at 6:15 and McCann tying it with 6:36 to go.

Woll made three huge stops in the extra period for Toronto, the best on Jordan Eberle to force the shootout.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Host Boston on Saturday night.

Last time: Grubauer returns but Seattle Kraken lose to Blackhawks 4-3

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Chicago Blackhawks...

The Associated Press

Grubauer returns but Kraken lose to Chicago Blackhawks 4-3

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer blocked 19 shots in his return from an undisclosed injury, but the Chicago Blackhawks topped the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Tuesday night.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Canucks tally 3 goals in 3rd period and thump Seattle Kraken 5-1

The Vancouver Canucks continued their success at Climate Pledge Arena, beating the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Friday night.

6 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jared McCann Justin Schultz...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken score 4 times in 1st, beat NHL-worst Sharks 7-1

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist in a four-goal first period as the Seattle Kraken beat NHL-worst San Jose 7-1.

8 days ago

Seattle Kraken Winter Ckassic...

Brandon Gustafson

Kraken, Vegas reveal Winter Classic uniforms – for real this time

After some strange leaks, the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights have revealed their uniforms for the 2024 Winter Classic.

9 days ago

Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames...

The Associated Press

Rasmus Andersson’s OT goal lifts Flames over Kraken 4-3

Andrew Mangiapane scored the tying goal late in regulation, and Rasmus Andersson scored the winner in OT as the Calgary Flames rallied for a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken.

10 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

Brent Stecker

Was Kraken’s Winter Classic jersey leaked by NBA team, wrestling company?

The Seattle Kraken Winter Classic uniforms have yet to be officially released, but an NBA team and wrestling company apparently leaked their sweaters this weekend.

11 days ago

Marner’s hat trick, shootout winner leads Toronto past Kraken 4-3