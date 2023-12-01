Marner’s hat trick, shootout winner leads Toronto past Kraken 4-3
Nov 30, 2023, 7:54 PM
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had his second career hat trick and added the shootout winner in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.
Auston Matthews also scored in the shootout and had two assists to help Toronto improve to 12-6-3. Joseph Woll made 37 saves.
Jared McCann scored twice for Seatttle. Eeli Tolvanen added a goal and Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots.
Wearing a full shield and cage after taking a puck to the jaw against Florida on Tuesday night, Marner ended an eight-game goal drought with the offensive flurry. He also scored three goals against Detroit on Feb. 26, 2022.
Marner opened the scoring at 6:34 of the first period on a power play off a nice pass from William Nylander. Marner made it 2-0 21 seconds into the second on a one-timer that took a deflection right as a Seattle penalty was expiring.
McCann cut it to 2-1 on a power play at 3:37 of the second.
Marner completed the hat trick with 3:59 left in the second with his eighth goal of the season, taking a breakaway pass from Jake McCabe and beating Grubauer with a high shot.
Seattle rallied in the third, with Tolvanen scoring off a rush at 6:15 and McCann tying it with 6:36 to go.
Woll made three huge stops in the extra period for Toronto, the best on Jordan Eberle to force the shootout.
