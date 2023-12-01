Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Inactives: Walker out, Lucas returns to OL vs Dallas

Nov 30, 2023, 4:08 PM

Seattle Seahawks Abraham Lucas...

Abraham Lucas of the Seattle Seahawks in action against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks will be without one standout from their stellar 2022 NFL Draft class, but another will be returning to game action for the first time in nearly three months when the Hawks take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

Seattle Seahawks’ Week 15 game vs Eagles flexed to Monday Night Football

Top running back Kenneth Walker III will miss his second game in a row due to an oblique injury. Walker, a second-round pick in last year’s draft, suffered the injury two weeks ago during Seattle’s first drive in Los Angeles against the Rams and hasn’t played since.

After rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie last season, Walker has rushed for 613 yards and six scores in 10 games, and he also has a receiving touchdown.

With Walker out, rookie Zach Charbonnet will likely be Seattle’s lead back once again. The second-round pick hasn’t quite clicked as a starter, rushing for just 94 yards on 29 attempts over the last two weeks with Walker sidelines.

Bumpus: Where Seattle Seahawks RB Charbonnet must adjust his game

The Seahawks also have fellow rookie Kenny McIntosh, a seventh-round pick, in the mix. He was active last week for the first time but did not register a rushing attempt.

Rounding out Seattle’s inactives list against the Cowboys are receiver Dareke Young (abdomen), receiver Dee Eskridge, defensive lineman Myles Adams, offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal and offensive lineman McClendon Curtis.

The good news for the Seahawks on the injury front is the man picked after Walker in 2022, right tackle Abraham Lucas, is set to play in his first game since Week 1.

The second-year tackle and WSU product injured his knee in a Week 1 loss to the Rams and was placed on injured reserve soon after. He returned to practice two weeks ago and was officially added to the 53-man roster on Thursday.

To make room for Lucas, starting right guard Phil Haynes was placed on injured reserve.

Haynes, who has started eight games for the Seahawks this season, was ruled out on Wednesday with a toe injury, but now must miss a minimum of four games. including Thursday against Dallas.

With Lucas back and Haynes out, the Seahawks have four of their five Week 1 starting offensive linemen ready to go against the Cowboys in left tackle Charles Cross, left guard Damien Lewis, center Evan Brown and Lucas at right tackle.

Haynes being out likely means rookie fourth-round pick Anthony Bradford will play at right guard once again. Bradford has made four starts this year and appeared in eight games. If Bradford doesn’t play at right guard, then Jason Peters may. The veteran offensive lineman was one of three who filled in for Lucas at right tackle, but the 42 year old has experience at guard, too.

The Cowboys do not have any players ruled out with injury for this game. You can check out Dallas’ inactives list here.

This is a big one for the Seahawks, who have lost two in a row and three of their last four to fall to 6-5 on the year. The Cowboys are 8-3 and are winners of three straight.

After this game, the Seahawks’ next two opponents are the San Francisco 49ers, who beat Seattle 31-13 last week, and the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

The pregame show for Seahawks-Cowboys is currently live. Listen to that, as well as kickoff at 5:15 p.m., live on Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or the Seahawks App. For details on how to listen, visit this link.

How is Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith playing? K.J. Wright shares what he sees

