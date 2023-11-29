Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Grubauer returns but Kraken lose to Chicago Blackhawks 4-3

Nov 28, 2023, 9:20 PM

Seattle Kraken Chicago Blackhawks...

Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken and Chicago's Kevin Korchinski fight on Nov. 28, 2023. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson and MacKenzie Entwistle scored in the second period, and the Chicago Blackhawks topped the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Chicago Blackhawks 4, Seattle Kraken 3: Box score

Jason Dickinson and Boris Katchouk also scored for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek made 33 saves. Joey Anderson added two assists.

The Blackhawks had dropped six of seven. They held off the Kraken in the final minutes at the end of a difficult day.

Chicago announced that it is cutting ties with Corey Perry after the veteran forward engaged in what the organization called unacceptable conduct. The team said in a statement that an internal investigation showed Perry acted in violation of his NHL Standard Player Contract and club policies “intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

Pat Morris, Perry’s agent, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist for Seattle in its second straight loss. Rookie Tye Kartye and Alex Wennberg also scored, and Adam Larsson had an assist for his 200th point.

Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer blocked 19 shots in his return from an undisclosed injury suffered a week ago against Calgary.

Katchouk and Dickinson scored 1:29 apart midway through the first period to give Chicago a 2-0 lead. It was Dickinson’s fifth goal in four games after he recorded his first career hat trick in a 4-3 overtime win against Toronto on Friday.

Beniers and Wennberg struck late in the first to tie it at 2.

Beniers trailed in on the play and fired a shot that slid through Seth Jones’ block attempt and then past Mrazek with 5:17 left in the period.

Wennberg added a short-handed goal with 37 seconds left. He swept wide and beat Mrazek to complete a 2-on-1 after Chicago got crossed up on coverage.

Johnson put the Blackhawks back in front 4:22 into the second, beating Grubauer from the right circle. Entwistle made it 4-2 at 10:43, firing in a rebound of Anderson’s backhanded wraparound attempt.

Set up by Beniers’ dash down the ice and cross-ice feed, Kartye beat Mrazek at 6:51 of the third. Chicago killed a 5-on-3 Seattle power play over 1:03 late in the period.

During the game, Chicago announced it had acquired forward Anthony Beauvillier from Vancouver in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft. The 26-year-old Beauvillier has two goals and six assists in 22 games this season.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: At Toronto on Thursday.

Chicago Blackhawks: At Detroit on Thursday.

Seattle Kraken, Vegas Golden Knights reveal Winter Classic uniforms

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Canucks tally 3 goals in 3rd period and thump Seattle Kraken 5-1

The Vancouver Canucks continued their success at Climate Pledge Arena, beating the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Friday night.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jared McCann Justin Schultz...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken score 4 times in 1st, beat NHL-worst Sharks 7-1

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist in a four-goal first period as the Seattle Kraken beat NHL-worst San Jose 7-1.

6 days ago

Seattle Kraken Winter Ckassic...

Brandon Gustafson

Kraken, Vegas reveal Winter Classic uniforms – for real this time

After some strange leaks, the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights have revealed their uniforms for the 2024 Winter Classic.

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames...

The Associated Press

Rasmus Andersson’s OT goal lifts Flames over Kraken 4-3

Andrew Mangiapane scored the tying goal late in regulation, and Rasmus Andersson scored the winner in OT as the Calgary Flames rallied for a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken.

8 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

Brent Stecker

Was Kraken’s Winter Classic jersey leaked by NBA team, wrestling company?

The Seattle Kraken Winter Classic uniforms have yet to be officially released, but an NBA team and wrestling company apparently leaked their sweaters this weekend.

10 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle...

The Associated Press

Jordan Eberle’s 3-point night leads Kraken over Canucks 4-3

Jordan Eberle had a goal and two assists and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night.

10 days ago

Grubauer returns but Kraken lose to Chicago Blackhawks 4-3