Jakimovski scores 20 in WSU’s 93-53 win over Utah Tech

Nov 24, 2023, 3:22 PM

WSU Cougars Andrej Jakimovski...

WSU forward Andrej Jakimovski celebrates a basket during a game on Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half when WSU built an 18-point lead and the Cougars cruised to a 93-53 victory over Utah Tech on Friday.

WSU 93, Utah Tech 53: Box Score

Jakimovski, from North Macedonia and in his fourth year with the Cougars (4-1), was 6-of-13 shooting, including a career-high 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Four of his 3-pointers came in the first half when WSU took a 45-27 lead.

Freshman Myles Rice scored 18 points, his fourth double-figures game this season, and Jaylen Wells, with four 3-pointers, scored a career-high 16.

Rueben Chinyelu had a career-best 10 rebounds and three blocks to go with eight points.

Noah Gonsalves and Beon Riley scored 11 points each for Utah Tech (2-3).

The Cougars scored the final 18 points of the first half and the first six of the second to lead by 23. The Trailblazers (2-3) missed their final 13 shots of the first half and the first three minutes of the second before getting a field goal. The Cougars scored 11 more unanswered points and the lead was 32.

Washington State is host to Eastern Washington and Utah Tech plays at Lindenwood in games Monday.

