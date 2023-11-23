Seahawks Inactives: Geno in, Walker out in key game with 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks will have their quarterback on Thanksgiving.

Rost: What kind of 49ers team are the Seattle Seahawks facing?

Geno Smith, who suffered a right elbow injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, is active for the Seahawks in a key NFC West showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. The winner of the game will be in first place in the NFC West as the Hawks enter 6-4 while San Francisco is 7-3, and the first tiebreaker is based on head-to-head matchups. This is the first of two games between the two rivals in three weeks.

Smith was listed as questionable to play on Wednesday.

Smith was hit on a dropback late in the third quarter against the Rams and missed roughly three full drives before returning on Seattle’s final possession. He led the Hawks down the field for a 55-yard field goal attempt, but Jason Myers missed it short and right as Seattle fell 17-16.

While Smith is active, his top backfield mate is not.

Preview: Seahawks need win to keep 49ers from controlling NFC West

Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for over 1,000 yards as a rookie last year in 15 games, will miss his first game of the season due to an oblique injury. He, like Smith, suffered the injury last week in Los Angeles. Walker was hurt on Seattle’s first drive and didn’t return. Rookie Zach Charbonnet received the bulk of touches at running back after that, and that likely will be the case again this week.

The Thanksgiving game will be the NFL debut of another rookie running back, Kenny McIntosh, who is active for the first time after starting the year on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Receiver Dareke Young, who was doubtful with an abdomen injury, is also out.

The rest of the Seahawks’ inactives are healthy scratches: edge rusher Frank Clark, rookie defensive lineman Cameron Young, and offensive tackles Raiqwon O’Neal and McClendon Curtis.

Strong safety Jamal Adams, who missed last week’s loss with a knee injury, is active.

For the 49ers, starting right guard Spencer Burford is the most notable inactive. For the rest of the inactives for San Francisco, check out this link.

Seahawks radio coverage of the game against the 49ers is carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app, as well as KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and its app, and the official Seattle Seahawks app. For details on how to stream the radio broadcast with Hawks greats Steve Raible and Dave Wyman on the call, click here.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Huard: Seattle Seahawks need rookie Derick Hall to step up in pass rush

• See the uniforms Seahawks, 49ers are breaking out on Thanksgiving

• Seattle Seahawks with little time to get healthy, correct issues

• Digging into Seattle Seahawks’ ‘maddening’ penalty issue

Follow @TheBGustafson