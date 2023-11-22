Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken, Vegas reveal Winter Classic uniforms – for real this time

Nov 22, 2023, 10:14 AM | Updated: 10:25 am

Seattle Kraken Winter Ckassic...

The jerseys the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights will wear on Jan. 1, 2024 at the Winter Classic in Seattle. (Courtesy NHL and Adidas)

(Courtesy NHL and Adidas)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Kraken will host the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights in one of the most anticipated games of the season. That would be the annual Winter Classic, which comes to the Pacific Northwest at T-Mobile Park on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Winter Classic is held every January in a different city that has an NHL team. The game is unique because it’s an outdoor clash between two foes that does indeed count towards the regular season standings.

This season’s Winter Classic could be a big one as far as standings are concerned as Vegas enters Wednesday leading the Western Conference in points while the Kraken are fighting to keep hold of a playoff spot.

In addition to the game being unique because it is outside, one of the other fun parts of the Winter Classic is that both teams will be wearing custom new sweaters for the game.

And on Friday, the uniforms for both Seattle and Vegas were officially revealed, and you can check them out below.

For the Kraken, the old-timey look features black, lighter blue and white stripes as well as a big red “S” with the work “Kraken” on it.

The sweaters are an homage to the old Seattle Metropolitans, which was  Seattle’s first NHL team back in the early 1900s. The striped look and logo are both reminiscent of what the Metropolitans wore. The sweaters also say 1917 inside on the back, as that was the year the Metropolitans won the Stanley Cup.

And if you think you’ve seen these exact sweaters before, you’re not wrong.

Strangely enough, two Utah Jazz players wore the sweaters to their game last Friday. Even more strange, the official Jazz social media page posted pictures of them with the caption “what’s kraken???”

That, naturally, led to speculation that those were indeed the sweaters the Kraken will be wearing come Jan. 1.

And to make matters even more interesting, the following day, during All Elite Wrestling’s pay-per-view, one personality wore the same sweater the Jazz players did while another wore one with a giant “V” on it, which is ultimately what Vegas will wear at the Winter Classic.

Was Kraken’s Winter Classic jersey leaked by NBA team, wrestling company?

The game will also have some special buildup on TNT with four episodes of “Road To The NHL Winter Classic,” a docuseries that follows both teams leading up to the Winter Classic.

The first episode airs Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m. on TNT and Max. The second and third episodes air the following two Thursdays (Dec. 20 and 27) and the finale will air Jan. 1 at 10:30 a.m. before the start of the game, which begins at 12 p.m.

