SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored the tying goal with 4:07 left in regulation, and Rasmus Andersson scored the winner 3:28 into overtime as the Calgary Flames rallied for a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Calgary Flames 4, Seattle Kraken 3 (OT): Box score

Mangiapane scored on a rebound past Seattle goalie Joey Daccord to pull the Flames even late. In overtime, Andersson had a clean chance saved by Daccord in the opening moments of the extra session. After Seattle was unable to get any of its chances past Dan Vladar in Calgary’s net, Andersson cleaned up his own rebound on a wraparound attempt for the winner.

Andersson’s goal was his third of the season. Elias Lindholm scored his fourth of the season 1:16 into the game and Jonathan Huberdeau scored on the power play midway through the first period.

Vladar made 28 saves for the Flames as Calgary won for the third time in four games with the only loss in that stretch coming in a shootout. The Flames also improved to 6-0-0 all-time against the Kraken in Seattle, including a 6-3 win earlier this month.

Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann scored 2:04 apart in the second period to give Seattle a 3-2 lead. Vince Dunn added a goal and assist, but the Kraken have yet to win three straight games this season.

Eberle scored for the second straight game and now has seven points in five games. His backhanded shot off a scrum in front of net slid past Vladar to tie the game at 2-2 at 8:21 of the second.

Barely two minutes later, McCann scored his eighth goal off a slick redirection in front of goal of Adam Larsson’s heavy slapshot. The puck caromed over Vladar’s shoulder and spun into the net to give Seattle a 3-2 lead.

Daccord entered at the start of the second period for starter Philipp Grubauer and made 22 saves for Seattle.

Grubauer started the game and made five saves on seven shots in the period, but was on the bench when the second period started. Grubauer had a heavy collision with Calgary’s Martin Pospisil early in the first period. Pospisil scored on a breakaway after Grubauer made the initial save, but the goal was immediately waved off for goalie interference.

UP NEXT

Calgary Flames: At Nashville on Wednesday.

Seattle Kraken: Host San Jose on Wednesday.

Was Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jersey leaked by NBA team, wrestling company?