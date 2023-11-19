Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

Jones leads WSU past Rhode Island 78-57 at Hall of Fame Tip-Off

Nov 19, 2023, 3:36 PM

WSU Cougars Kyle Smith...

WSU Cougars men's basketball coach Kyle Smith during a March 10, 2022 game. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Isaac Jones scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the second half as the WSU Cougars pulled away from Rhode Island late to post a 78-57 win Sunday in the consolation game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

WSU Cougars 78, Rhode Island Rams 57: Box score

Washington State (3-1) knocked down 33 of its 64 shots from the field (51.6%) and held a 36-28 advantage on the boards.

The Rams (3-2) trailed by seven at the break and Luis Kortright knocked down a jumper to start the second half to make it 39-34 and the Rams were still within five points eight minutes into the half. But the Cougars began to pull away on back-to-back baskets by Rueben Chinyelu. After Jaden House hit two free throws to get the Rams within eight, 57-49, Jaylen Wells started a 13-2 run fueled by Jones’ nine points.

Jones finished 8-for-11 shooting from the floor and 5 of 6 from the foul line while distributing five assists.

Kymany Houinsou scored 13 points and Chinyelu added 12 points and six rebounds.

Zek Montgomery paced Rhode Island with 19 points and Luis Kortright added 13 points, five boards and three assists.

Washington State returns home to play host to Utah Tech on Friday. Rhode Island plays host to Johnson & Wales on Wednesday.

Apple Cup Lives On: UW Huskies, WSU Cougars to play through ’28

WSU

Apple Cup UW Huskies WSU Cougars Rome Odunze...

Brandon Gustafson

Apple Cup Lives On: UW and WSU to keep playing through 2028

The annual Apple Cup football rivalry game between UW and WSU will continue through 2028, the two schools announced on Sunday.

7 hours ago

WSU...

The Associated Press

Ward leads WSU past Colorado 56-14; Sanders exits with injury

Cam Ward and Brennan Jackson shined bright on Friday as WSU beat Colorado 56-14 in the Cougars' final home game of the 2023 season.

2 days ago

WSU Cougars Jake Dickert...

The Associated Press

WSU Preview: Deion’s Colorado visits with bowl hopes on the line

The WSU Cougars face coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes on Friday night in an elimination game for the postseason hopes of two struggling programs.

3 days ago

Pac-12...

The Associated Press

WSU, OSU working to keep Pac-12 open, align with Mountain West

Oregon State and WSU are moving toward keeping the Pac-12 alive as a two-team conference while entering an agreement with the Mountain West.

3 days ago

WSU Oregon State Pac-12...

The Associated Press

Judge gives OSU, WSU full control of Pac-12 and millions in assets

A judge granted OSU and WSU a preliminary injunction in their battle with departing Pac-12 schools, giving them control of the conference.

4 days ago

WSU Cougars Bella Murekatete...

The Associated Press

Murekatete scores 16, No. 24 WSU women beat Idaho St 64-47

Bella Murekatete scored 10 of her 16 points in the first quarter, Eleonora Villa added 12 and the No. 24 WSU Cougars beat Idaho State 64-47.

7 days ago

Jones leads WSU past Rhode Island 78-57 at Hall of Fame Tip-Off