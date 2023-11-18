Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Brooks, Wheeler lead UW Huskies over Xavier 74-71 at Main Event

Nov 18, 2023, 10:09 AM

UW Huskies Mike Hopkins Terrell Brown...

Terrell Brown Jr. and coach Mike Hopkins of the UW Huskies talk during a 2022 game. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. had 20 points, Sahvir Wheeler scored 18 and the UW Huskies spoiled the 55th birthday of Xavier coach Sean Miller with a 74-71 victory over the Musketeers on Friday night in the second game of the Main Event at T-Mobile Arena.

UW Huskies 74, Xavier 71: Box Score

Gytis Nemeiksa had 12 points, Desmond Claude scored 10 and Xavier (2-2) took a 37-30 lead into halftime. Wheeler had 10 points at the break for the Huskies (3-1), who shot 27.8% overall and made just 1 of 12 from 3-point range.

Brooks scored seven in a 21-13 run to begin the second half and Washington took a 51-50 lead with 12:08 remaining. The lead changed hands four times until Moses Wood and Brooks hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Huskies up 61-56 with 6:53 remaining. Xavier got within two points five times from there but could get no closer.

Brooks made 5 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer for the Huskies and sank 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. He added eight rebounds and blocked three shots. Wheeler added five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Franck Kepnang scored six of his eight points in the second half and finished with 12 rebounds. Koren Johnson scored 10.

Nemeiksa led the Musketeers with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Claude had 19 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Quincy Olivari pitched in with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Washington will play San Diego State in the championship game on Sunday. Xavier will play Saint Mary’s in the consolation final on Sunday.

Blackshear scores 31 to lead Nevada past UW Huskies 83-76

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

The Associated Press

No. 5 UW Huskies look to secure Pac-12 title berth vs No. 10 Oregon State

The No. 5 UW Huskies can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game, while No. 10 Oregon State could play disruptor in its last home game.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Kalen DeBoer...

Christian Caple

Caple: Kalen DeBoer has 100 wins, but hasn’t forgotten 11 losses

With a career ledger that reads 100-11 over stops at three different schools, it's a lot easier for UW Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer to remember the losses than the wins.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix...

Brandon Gustafson

ESPN’s Fowler: Why No. 5 UW has hands full with No. 11 Oregon St

Ahead of the UW Huskies' big game against Oregon State, ESPN's Chris Fowler joined Brock & Salk before calling the contest.

2 days ago

Pac-12...

The Associated Press

WSU, OSU working to keep Pac-12 open, align with Mountain West

Oregon State and WSU are moving toward keeping the Pac-12 alive as a two-team conference while entering an agreement with the Mountain West.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Kalen DeBoer...

Brandon Gustafson

How can UW Huskies keep coach Kalen DeBoer as jobs open up?

With the coaching carousel starting to spin in college football, Brock & Salk discuss the future of Kalen DeBoer and the UW Huskies.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Tuli Letuligasenoa...

Brent Stecker

Why aren’t No. 5 UW Huskies in the top 4 of CFP rankings?

Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk react to the UW Huskies still being the first team on the outside looking in after the third College Football Playoff rankings came out Tuesday.

3 days ago

Brooks, Wheeler lead UW Huskies over Xavier 74-71 at Main Event