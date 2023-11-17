Lockett, Adams among 4 Seahawks questionable vs Rams

The Seattle Seahawks have lost just three games this year as they sit tied for the NFC West lead, but one of those losses can be avenged this weekend.

In Week 1, the Seahawks lost 30-13 to the Los Angeles Rams in Seattle. This week, the two NFC West rivals face off in Los Angeles.

For the Seahawks, the status of a few of their top players is up in the air.

On Friday, the Seahawks ruled out just one player, receiver Dareke Young. Young is battling an abdomen injury.

But four players are questionable, and all are notable.

Star receiver Tyler Lockett, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, is questionable with a hamstring injury. Lockett is coming off a big week where he caught eight passes for 92 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Safety Jamal Adams is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He missed all but one game last year with a quad injury, and he’s said after games this season that he’s still working on getting back to 100%. He didn’t practice Wednesday but was a limited participant on Thursday.

Cornerback Tre Brown, who has two interceptions this year, being questionable is a bit of a surprise. He was a full participant on Wednesday with a toe injury and had no designation on Thursday, but is now questionable with a foot injury.

Rounding out Seattle’s injury report is right tackle Abraham Lucas, who has been out since Week 1 with a knee injury. Lucas is still on injured reserve and doesn’t count towards the Seahawks’ 53-man roster, but his practice window opened this week.

For the Rams, only cornerback Cobie Durant (shoulder) is on the injury report. He is questionable.

That means quarterback Matthew Stafford, who missed his last game with a thumb injury before the team’s bye last week, will start against the Seahawks.

