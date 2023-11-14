Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Avalanche score 5 unanswered to beat Kraken 5-1

Nov 13, 2023, 10:21 PM | Updated: 10:23 pm

Seattle Kraken Tye Kartye...

Tye Kartye of the Seattle Kraken and Colorado's Bowen Byram shove on Nov. 13, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Ross Colton scored two minutes apart midway through the second period and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Monday night.

Colorado Avalanche 5, Seattle Kraken 1: Box score

Cale Makar, Jonathan Drouin, and Valerie Nichuskin also scored for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon had three assists, and Jonathan Toews and Tomas Tatar each had two for Colorado. Alexandar Georgiev had 18 saves as Colorado won two of three in the season series, with the road team winning each time.

The win was coach Jared Bednar’s 300th, coming in his 550th game. He is the franchise’s all-time winningest coach.

Brandon Tanev scored his first of the season for Seattle, making his return to action after suffering a lower body injury in the season opener at Vegas on Oct. 10. Joey Dacord finished with 26 saves.

Rantanen lifted Colorado into a 1-1 tie with 7:55 left in the second period. MacKinnon had a shot from the left circle that went off the side of the net. It bounced to Rantanen who swept it in for his 10th goal in 14 games. It is the second straight season Rantanen had tallied his 10th in fewer than 15 games.

Colton gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead with 5:48 left in the period when he was at the left post to poke in the rebound of Devon Toews’ shot that had bounced off the chest of Dacord. It was his fourth of the year.

Makar made it 3-1 at 4:14 of the third with his fourth. Drouin’s goal at 9:09 was his first. Nichuskin’s with 3:17 left was his third.

Vince Dunn set up Tanev’s goal with a hard shot from the left circle. The puck rebounded to Tanev at the right post, and he shoveled it in at 6:13 of the first period.

UP NEXT

Colorado Avalanche: Host Ducks on Wednesday night.

Seattle Kraken: At Oilers on Wednesday night.

Last time: Hyman’s hat trick leads Edmonton Oilers past Seattle Kraken 4-1

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Edmonton Oilers...

The Associated Press

Hyman scores 3 in 1st period, Oilers beat Kraken 4-1

Zach Hyman scored three goals in the first period and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Bjorkstrand scores with 32 seconds left, Kraken top Avalanche 4-3

Oliver Bjorkstrand's late goal, his second of the game, lifted the Seattle Kraken to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken F Jordan Eberle out after suffering cut from skate

Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle will miss the game at Colorado on Thursday night after suffering a cut to his leg from a skate blade during practice.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Shane Wright...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Kraken recall ’22 first-round pick Shane Wright from AHL

The Seattle Kraken have called up two players from the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, most notably former No. 4 overall pick Shane Wright.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken Arizona Coyotes...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken lose 4-3 to Arizona Coyotes in shootout

Nick Bjugstad scored the only goal in a shootout and the Arizona Coyotes won 4-3 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak to the Seattle Kraken.

6 days ago

Seattle Kraken Flames...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken fall 6-3 as Calgary Flames score 2 early in 3rd

Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund scored early in the third period to lift the Calgary Flames past the Seattle Kraken 6-3.

9 days ago

Avalanche score 5 unanswered to beat Kraken 5-1