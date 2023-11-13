Close
UW HUSKIES

Blackshear scores 31 to lead Nevada past UW Huskies 83-76

Nov 12, 2023, 9:20 PM | Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 9:42 am

UW Huskies Nevada...

Kenan Blackshear of the Nevada Wolf Pack on Jan. 28, 2023. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Kenan Blackshear scored a career-high 31 points, Jarod Lucas and Nick Davidson added 13 points apiece and Nevada beat the UW Huskies 83-76 on Sunday night.

Nevada 83, UW Huskies 76: Box score

Blackshear made 12 of 22 from the field and finished with six rebounds and five assists.

Tre Coleman, who finished with eight points and nine rebounds, threw down a dunk to open the scoring 20 seconds into the game and Nevada (2-0) led the rest of the way.

After Sahvir Wheeler made the first of two free throws to cut Washington’s deficit to four points with 8:41 left in the first half but Blackshear scored seven consecutive points to spark an 18-6 run that made it 41-25 when Nick Davidson converted a three-point play with 1:39 remaining before halftime.

Washington (2-1) pulled within seven points of the Wolf Pack on four occasions in the second half but got no closer.

Keion Brooks Jr. led the Huskies with 19 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Wheeler, who fouled out with 5:23 to play, added 14 points and Nate Calmese 11.

Nevada has won five in a row against the Huskies to even the all-time series at 6-6.

The UW Huskies play Xavier on Friday at the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. Nevada plays the first of five consecutive home games Wednesday against Pacific.

