Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

Murekatete scores 16, No. 24 WSU women beat Idaho St 64-47

Nov 12, 2023, 4:53 PM | Updated: 5:28 pm

WSU Cougars Bella Murekatete...

Bella Murekatete of the WSU Cougars shoots on March 5, 2023. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 10 of her 16 points in the first quarter, Eleonora Villa added 12 points and the No. 24 WSU Cougars beat Idaho State 64-47 Sunday.

WSU Cougars 64, Idaho State 47: Box score

Murekatete made 7 of 12 from the field and finished with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Tara Wallack added 10 points and five assists for Washington State (3-0).

Tasia Jordan scored in the lane for Idaho State 13 seconds into the game before Murekatete scored six points and Beyonce Bea made back-to-back baskets in a 13-2 run that gave Washington State a nine-point lead when Charlisse Leger-Walker made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 4:47 left in the first quarter. Alex Covill scored in the paint to make it 23-13 at the end of the period and the Cougars led by double figures the rest of the way.

Idaho State (1-0) shot just 1 of 11 from the field, committed five turnovers and was outscored 15-4 in the second quarter. Kyra Gardner hit a 3-pointer that made it 38-17 going into halftime and the Bengals trailed by at least 20 throughout the second half.

Jordan led Idaho State with 10 points and Laura Bello grabbed 11 rebounds with nine points and two steals.

Leger-Walker scored six points on 2-of-10 shooting, 0 for 7 from 3-point range. The three-time first-team all-Pac-12 selection has scored in single digits twice this season, matching her total from last season. The 5-foot-10 senior has 1,503 career points and moved past Jonni Gray, who scored 1,500 from 1985-89, into sixth on program’s all-time list.

Idaho State returns home to play UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday. Washington State plays its first road game of the season Tuesday at Montana.

Football: Cal hands WSU Cougars 6th loss in a row 42-39

WSU

WSU Cougars Cameron Ward...

The Associated Press

Cal gets 2 defensive TDs, hands WSU its 6th loss in a row 42-39

Cal's defense had its best game of the season, returning two fumbles for TDs and recording six sacks as the Golden Bears beat WSU 42-39.

1 day ago

WSU Cougars Andrej Jakimovski...

The Associated Press

WSU Cougars open with 84-59 win over Idaho in Battle of the Palouse

Andrej Jakimovski scored 21 points to lead the WSU Cougars to an 84-59 victory over Idaho in a season opener on Monday night.

6 days ago

WSU Cougars women...

The Associated Press

No. 24 WSU Cougars women beat Cal Poly 78-61 in opener

Bella Murekatete scored 18 points, and the No. 24 WSU Cougars women beat Cal Poly 78-61 on Monday night in a season opener for both teams.

6 days ago

WSU Cougars Standford...

The Associated Press

Stanford shuts down high-scoring WSU Cougars in 10-7 victory

Stanford kicker Joshua Karty hit the go-ahead field goal with less than 6 minutes left, and the Stanford defense shut out WSU in the second half in a gritty 10-7 victory.

8 days ago

WSU Cougars Cameron Ward...

The Associated Press

WSU Cougars look to stop losing spiral hosting improving Stanford

Will the WSU Cougars' defense be able to slow down quarterback Ashton Daniels and the Cardinal offense to snap a four-game skid?

10 days ago

WSU...

The Associated Press

Brooks has 3 TDs, ASU ends 6-game skid in 38-27 win over WSU

DeCarlos Brooks ran for a career-high 67 yards and three touchdowns and ASU broke a six-game losing streak with a 38-27 win over WSU.

15 days ago

Murekatete scores 16, No. 24 WSU women beat Idaho St 64-47