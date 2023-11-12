Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Inactives: Jordyn Brooks will play vs Commanders

Nov 12, 2023, 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:13 pm

Seattle Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks looks to tackle Detroit's Josh Reynolds on Oct. 2, 2022. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks will have one of their top defenders against the Washington Commanders.

Rost: What do Seattle Seahawks need to accomplish most vs Commanders?

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks is active this week after being listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury. Brooks did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but did on Friday.

That’s a big deal for the Seahawks as Brooks has been one of Seattle’s best players this season. The fourth-year linebacker is second on the team in tackles, first in tackles for loss and third in sacks.

For Seattle, six players are inactive: rookie guard Anthony Bradford, rookie running back Kenny McIntosh, rookie offensive tackles Raiqwon O’Neal and McClendon Curtis, defensive lineman Myles Adams and receiver Dee Eskridge.

Bradford was ruled out Friday with a knee injury, making him inactive for the second week in a row. McIntosh, who was added to the 53-man roster on Saturday after starting the year on injured reserve, was questionable with a knee injury. O’Neal, Curtis, Adams and Eskridge are all healthy scratches.

Eskridge, who was suspended for the first six games of this season, hasn’t had much of a role for the Seahawks on offense, but had been serving as the team’s kick returner since his return to the roster.

For Washington, starting right tackle Andrew Wylie (illness) and receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) are active. For a full list of who is out for the Commanders, visit this link.

The 5-3 Seahawks enter the day tied with San Francisco for the NFC West lead. The Commanders are 4-5 and fighting for a wild card berth.

Listen to every Seahawks game live on Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or on the Seattle Seahawks app. Click here for details on how to stream Seahawks radio broadcasts online. Kickoff for Seattle-Washington is set for 1:25 p.m.

