AP Top 25: UW Huskies’ next big game just got bigger

The UW Huskies keep winning, but they still haven’t cracked the top four in the Associated Press poll.

In the latest poll that dropped Sunday morning, the Huskies remain No. 5 after a 35-28 win over Utah on Saturday, which moved Washington’s perfect record to 10-0 on the season. The Utes dropped three spots in Sunday’s poll to No. 16.

In more news relating to the Huskies, Oregon State is now No. 10 coming off a 62-17 trouncing of Stanford. The move up by the Beavers, who were No. 12 in last week’s poll, sets up a huge top-10 clash between Oregon State and Washington in Pac-12 play next Saturday in Corvallis.

If Washington wins at Oregon State, the Huskies will move to 11-0 and clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game before ending the regular season with the Apple Cup against in-state rival WSU, which lost its sixth game in a row this Saturday to Cal.

If Oregon State wins, the Beavers will be 9-2 and control their destiny in the Pac-12 race. Oregon State hosts Oregon the following week, and if the Beavers win against both UW and the Ducks, the Beavers would be the top two-loss team in the conference and earn a spot in the title game.

Oregon State and Arizona, which is No. 19 overall in the latest AP poll, have two conference losses.

Oregon, which Washington beat earlier this season, is still No. 6 right behind the Huskies. The Ducks face Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham, Oregon’s offensive coordinator last year, next week.

Something interesting to note with both Washington and Oregon is both Pac-12 programs received less poll points than last week. The Huskies received 1,333 last week and 1,322 this week and the 9-1 Ducks dropped from 1,240 to 1,218.

Currently, the Huskies and Ducks are set to face off in the conference title game with UW 10-0 and the one-loss Dicks right behind.

The top four in the AP poll remains unchanged.

Georgia, the two-time defending national champions, are No. 1 after blowing out Ole Miss 52-17, and Michigan is No. 2 after beating Penn State 24-15 without suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh. Both teams Georgia and Michigan defeated were in the top 10 last week, but after losing, Penn State is now No. 12 and Ole Miss is No. 13.

Ohio State is No. 3 after a 38-3 blowout of Michigan State, and Florida State holds on to the No. 4 spot over the Huskies by holding on for a 27-20 win over rival Miami.

