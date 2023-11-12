Close
NWSL Championship: Reign lose, Rapinoe leaves final match with injury

Nov 11, 2023, 7:10 PM | Updated: 9:22 pm

Megan Rapinoe...

Megan Rapinoe of OL Reign is injured against Gotham FC during the 2023 NWSL Championship in San Diego.(Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

(Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SAN DIEGO (AP) — World Cup winner Esther González scored the go-ahead goal on a header in first-half stoppage time and Gotham FC survived a wild finish to beat OL Reign 2-1 on Saturday night in a National Women’s Soccer League championship match that was in its first few minutes when Megan Rapinoe hobbled off the pitch in a heartbreaking end to her career.

Rapinoe suffered a non-contact injury to her right leg. She broke toward Maitane Lopez of Gotham FC, who was dribbling outside the penalty area, and suddenly went down. After staying on the ground for a few minutes, Rapinoe needed help from two trainers for the long walk along one end line and then down the sideline back to the Reign’s bench at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium.

Ali Krieger of Gotham FC, who like Rapinoe is retiring at the end of the match, ran over and hugged her former teammate from the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Rapinoe was in a walking boot afterward and said she’s pretty sure she tore her right Achilles tendon.

The match had been billed as a showdown between Rapinoe and Krieger, neither of whom had ever won a NWSL title.

Rapinoe announced before this summer’s Women’s World Cup that she was stepping away from the game after a career that included two World Cup titles, an Olympic gold medal and an Olympic bronze.

Sounders eliminate Dallas, will host LAFC in semifinals

Following a VAR review in stoppage time, Gotham goalie Mandy Haught was issued a red card for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and sent off, giving the Reign a chance to tie it. With defender Nealy Martin taking over in goal, the Reign’s Rose Lavelle took a free kick just outside the box but it bounced off a Gotham player along the wall. Gotham was able to run out the clock and marked its first NWSL title with a wild celebration near midfield.

With the score tied at 1 in stoppage time, González, who helped Spain win the Women’s World Cup, slipped between two defenders and headed a perfect corner kick by Midge Purce into the corner of the net out of the reach of Reign goalie Claudia Dickey.

Purce also fed Lynn Williams in front of the net for the opening goal in the 24th minute.

The Reign tied it in the 29th minute when Lavelle dribbled in and beat Haught.

The field at Snapdragon appeared in better shape than it was on Sunday night, when the Reign beat the San Diego Wave to advance, some 24 hours after a home San Diego State football game. Still, there were several areas where the grass remained chewed up.

Previously: Megan Rapinoe not done yet as OL Reign earn NWSL playoff spot

