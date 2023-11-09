Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Seattle Kraken F Jordan Eberle out after suffering cut from skate

Nov 9, 2023, 12:49 PM

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle...

Jordan Eberle of the Seattle Kraken reacts after a chance vs. Colorado on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

DENVER (AP) — Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle will miss the game at Colorado on Thursday night after suffering a cut to his leg from a skate blade during practice.

Seattle Kraken recall 2022 first-round pick Shane Wright from AHL

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said after the morning skate Thursday at Ball Arena that Eberle was “day-to-day right now as we go forward.” Eberle arrived at the rink with his teammates.

Eberle suffered the cut during a practice on Wednesday. Seattle general manager Ron Francis told The Seattle Times that Eberle suffered a cut near his quad muscle and had an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Hakstol said Eberle underwent the procedure “to make sure that they went through and discovered everything that was going on with him.”

“He’s doing well today,” Hakstol said. He won’t play tonight.”

The injury to Eberle comes with skate cuts in the spotlight after former NHL player Adam Johnson died last month after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England.

Eberle has one goal and three assists in 13 games this season, his third with Seattle. The injury prompted the Kraken to call up top prospects Shane Wright and Ryan Winterton from Coachella Valley of the AHL. Wright was Seattle’s first-round pick in 2022 and Winterton was a third-round pick in 2021. Wright appeared in eight games last season for Seattle, while Winterton is playing in his first season above juniors.

Winterton said his parents are flying in from Toronto to be in the stands for his NHL debut.

“It’s been kind of crazy, honestly. Just kind of living out my childhood dream, which is kind of surreal,” Winterton said. “I don’t think it’s hit me yet, but it’s definitely cool to be here. It’s cool to get the call.”

Tuesday: Seattle Kraken lose 4-3 to Arizona Coyotes in shootout

Seattle Kraken F Jordan Eberle out after suffering cut from skate