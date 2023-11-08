Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Seattle Kraken lose 4-3 to Arizona Coyotes in shootout

Nov 7, 2023, 9:34 PM

Seattle Kraken Arizona Coyotes...

Nick Bjugstad of the Arizona Coyotes skates during an NHL game on Oct. 27, 2023. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored the only goal in a shootout and the Arizona Coyotes won 4-3 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak to the Seattle Kraken.

Arizona Coyotes 4, Seattle Kraken 3: Box score

Matias Maccelli, Barrett Hayton and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who have won four of six home games at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena this season.

Eeli Tolvanen, Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz had the goals for the Kraken, who have lost four of six overall.

Tolvanen scored in his second straight game, and McCann has scored in four of the last five.

Maccelli extended his career-best point streak to nine games with his second goal during the run.

Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram, who made 35 saves, stopped Matty Beniers on a breakaway with 1:06 remaining in regulation, and neither team threatened in overtime.

Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord, who had 25 saves, played at Arizona State when the school used a recreational rink 2 miles from campus before Mullett opened last season.

The Kraken scored on their first shot on goal 40 seconds into the game, after Tolvanen poked the puck loose along the center boards and Jamie Oleksiak picked it up to start a 2-on-0 break. Tolvanen and Yanni Gourde exchanged tap passes before Tolvanen hit an open side to beat a defenseless Ingram.

Maccelli tied it at 1 when he skated into the slot and beat Daccord with a wrist shot off the left post at 6:07 of the first period.

Keller cleared the puck off the goal line after McCann’s shot midway through the second to keep the score even.

Hayton gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead four minutes into the second period when he tipped in Keller’s shot from the right circle for Arizona’s 12th power-play goal of the season. Schultz answered less than a minute later with a wrist shot through traffic to make it 2-all.

Schwartz and Keller scored on power plays a minute apart early in the third. Schwartz hit a post but flipped in his own rebound at 1:16 before Keller scored from the right circle 42 seconds later to make it 3-3.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: At Colorado on Thursday.

Arizona Coyotes: At St. Louis on Thursday.

Last time: Seattle Kraken fall 6-3 to Calgary Flames

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Flames...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken fall 6-3 as Calgary Flames score 2 early in 3rd

Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund scored early in the third period to lift the Calgary Flames past the Seattle Kraken 6-3.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Grubauer’s 33 saves, Dunn’s goal lead Kraken past Predators 4-2

Vince Dunn scored his second goal of the season, Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves and the Seattle Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 4-2.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jared McCann...

The Associated Press

McCann scores in OT, Seattle Kraken get 1st win over Lightning

Jared McCann scored a power-play goal 2:53 into overtime, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Monday night.

8 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Tkachuk gets 1st goal of season, Panthers rally past Kraken 3-2

After falling behind 2-0, the Florida Panthers scored three unanswered goals to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Saturday.

10 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

Brandon Gustafson

Jon Morosi breaks down why Kraken have started season slowly

Jon Morosi shares what hes seeing from the slow start to the Seattle Kraken season and whether they did enough this past offseason.

11 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Martin Necas scores in OT to give Hurricanes 3-2 win over Kraken

Martin Necas scored his second goal of the game with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2.

12 days ago

Seattle Kraken lose 4-3 to Arizona Coyotes in shootout