Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Why Kirk Herbstreit’s eye is on potential UW Huskies rematch vs Oregon

Nov 7, 2023, 12:03 PM | Updated: 12:13 pm

UW Huskies Oregon Ducks...

The UW Huskies and Oregon Ducks line up for a play at Husky Stadium on Oct. 14, 2023 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has now seen the No. 5 UW Huskies up close twice this season, most recently last Saturday’s 52-42 Washington win at USC.

Huard’s Heisman Watch: Where is UW Huskies’ Michael Penix Jr. now?

After that game, Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard – a fellow former quarterback and current analyst who broadcasts for FOX – said he could sense something from Herbstreit.

“It sure seems like, from afar, you have some affinity for this Husky team – the way they’re built, the way (coach Kalen DeBoer) is doing it,” Huard said on Tuesday’s edition of Brock and Salk. “You’ve seen them now twice – give me your biggest takeaway.”

Herbstreit, who was in the booth alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, explained why it may have seemed that way.

“You’re never rooting for teams, but Brock, you know what it’s like when you do these games, get a chance to get around players,” Herbstreit said. “It’s one thing to watch film, it’s another thing to go into production meetings, to go out to practice and kind of watch guys when they’re not in the limelight and kind of see the personality of some the players. I’m just really impressed with the intangibles, the wiring, the culture that I talked about on Saturday quite a bit.”

DeBoer, who is in his second year at the helm of the Huskies program, has particularly impressed Herbstreit.

“I really like Kalen as a head coach. If I were playing today, he would be a guy that I would really I think vibe with and be drawn towards – just me on on a personal level,” said Herbstreit, who quarterbacked Ohio State in the early 1990s.

Then there are two standouts on offense for the Dawgs: quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and running back Dillon Johnson, the latter of whom had a breakout performance against USC.

“You look at what Michael has been through in his journey at (Indiana) and the injuries he overcame, and what (offensive coordinator) Ryan Grubb’s doing with him in this system. And even the story with Dillon Johnson – he often gets overlooked. I think he reminded people of his importance this past game against SC,” Herbstreit said. “You could go around the whole roster, there’s just a lot of guys that it’s easy to pull for.”

Ducks and Dawgs again?

The big question now is whether the 9-0 Huskies will be able to stay on track and make the College Football Playoff. For Herbstreit, he thinks their biggest test will be a team he has already seen them play against this season.

“My biggest concern for them is is going to be in Las Vegas,” Herbstreit said, referring to the Pac-12 Championship game on Dec. 1. “I feel like Oregon, you could make the case that they’re as good as any team in the country.”

Washington beat Oregon 36-33 with Herbstreit in the booth on Oct. 14 at Husky Stadium, handing the No. 6 Ducks their only loss this season as Oregon missed a field goal that would have tied the game at the end of regulation.

Why does Herbstreit think Oregon could beat the Dawgs if they meet again with the conference title on the line?

“The reason I like Oregon, kind of like what Washington has, you’ve got a quarterback (Bo Nix) who’s been through some trials and tribulations,” he said. “I think if you go back and really study that (Oct. 14) game in a really tough environment at Husky Stadium, Oregon played really well and ended up missing the kick late. If there’s one game that would you be concerned about the (Huskies’) defense, it would be matching up against Oregon and against that speed and against Bo Nix.”

The pressure would be on the Huskies’ offense in that rematch, as it’s been much better than Washington’s defense this season.

“Does it become another one of those games where Penix has got to be hot? It’s almost like in March Madness when a team makes a run and they’re really good at 3-point shooting, and they gotta rely on hitting 38% from the 3s and you’ve got to score 90 points,” Herbstreit said. “It’s that kind of potential matchup, and if Oregon and Washington get together, kind of like what they did last (time), it’s great when you’re delivering. But what if you’re not converting on third down? What if, for whatever reason, you don’t have it? Can you rely on the defense and finding a different way to win the game? I’m not saying they can’t.”

Of course, with a big matchup Saturday at Husky Stadium against No. 13 Utah, there’s the potential of a misstep even before any potential Pac-12 Championship matchup with Oregon.

“Like this week against Utah, it would be interesting to see how that game goes, and can the defense dig in and makes some plays?” Herbstreit said to Huard, who will call Saturday’s game on FOX. “You know, (Washington has) had some injuries on that side of the football, but especially on the back end at safety. They’re going to have to, at some point, make some plays if they’re going to really make a run here, win a Pac-12 championship and get into the playoff.”

Listen to the full Brock and Salk conversation with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More on the UW Huskies

Who is UW Huskies’ Dillon Johnson? Huard on RB’s breakout game
AP Top 25: No respect for unbeaten UW Huskies’ latest win
Caple’s Takeaways: UW Huskies stay unbeaten with shootout win over USC

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What would it take for the Seattle Seahawks to make a change at QB?

What would it actually take for the Seattle Seahawks to make a change at Quarterback this season? Are the Seahawks close to that point right now? Brock Huard and Mike Salk discussed that and what the implications of that question might have on this Seahawks offense the rest of the season. Could a change be […]

4 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Is Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr now the favorite for the Heisman

Does Kirk Herbstreit think that University of Washington QB Michael Penix Jr is now the frontrunner for the Heisman? What does he need to do to make sure the trophy ends up on Montlake at the end of the year? He joined Brock Huard and Mike Salk to discuss that and the rest of the […]

5 hours ago

uw johnson...

Frank Sumrall

Who is UW Huskies’ Dillon Johnson? Huard on RB’s breakout game

The UW Huskies' real hero Saturday was running back Dillon Johnson, who rushed for 256 yards on nearly 10 yards per carry and four touchdowns.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks’ Carroll ‘not dwelling’ on loss: ‘We gotta turn the page’

"We're gonna fix the stuff we need to fix, but we'll be moving towards the next ballgame," Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.

1 day ago

Michael Penix Jr. UW Huskies...

Brent Stecker

Huard’s Heisman Watch: Where is UW Huskies’ Michael Penix Jr. now?

UW Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the Dawgs to a high-scoring win over USC. How did it help his Heisman Trophy case?

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What would it take for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to make a change at Quarterback?

What would it take for #Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to bench a Quarterback? He told Brock and Salk his way of thinking about that question and how it applies to this Seattle team. Watch a snippet of their conversation here or click the link in our bio to hear the full Pete Carroll Show.

1 day ago

Why Kirk Herbstreit’s eye is on potential UW Huskies rematch vs Oregon