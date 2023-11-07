Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Koren Johnson hits 5 3s, UW Huskies beat Bellarmine 91-57

Nov 6, 2023, 11:13 PM | Updated: 11:31 pm

UW Huskies Koren Johnson...

UW Huskies guard Koren Johnson during a game in 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Koren Johnson hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 25 points, Keion Brooks Jr. added 22 points Monday night and the UW Huskies beat Bellarmine 91-57 in the season opener for both teams.

UW Huskies 91, Bellarmine 57: Box score

Johnson was 10-of-14 shooting and Brooks made 9 of 15 from the field for Washington. Nate Calmese had 13 points and Paul Mulcahy added nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Huskies scored 10 consecutive points amid a 20-5 run to close the first half that made it 35-27 at intermission after Johnson hit 3 in the closing seconds. Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers followed by a layup and Brooks converted a traditional three-point play before Johnson made another from behind the arc to cap a 14-0 run that stretched Washington’s lead to 59-36 with 12:43 to play.

Bellarmine trailed by at least 21 the rest of the way.

Bash Weiland, the lone Bellarmine player to score in double figures, finished with 14 points.

Huskies point guard Sahvir Wheeler (upper-body injury) did not play.

Washington shot 62% (32 of 58) from the field, made 10 of 20 from 3-point range, and scored 27 points off 20 Bellarmine turnovers.

UW Huskies hoops faces must-win season under coach Hopkins

UW Huskies

uw johnson...

Frank Sumrall

Who is UW Huskies’ Dillon Johnson? Huard on RB’s breakout game

The UW Huskies' real hero Saturday was running back Dillon Johnson, who rushed for 256 yards on nearly 10 yards per carry and four touchdowns.

12 hours ago

Michael Penix Jr. UW Huskies...

Brent Stecker

Huard’s Heisman Watch: Where is UW Huskies’ Michael Penix Jr. now?

UW Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the Dawgs to a high-scoring win over USC. How did it help his Heisman Trophy case?

14 hours ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

Brent Stecker

AP Top 25: No respect for unbeaten UW Huskies’ latest win

The UW Huskies' win over then-No. 24 USC on Saturday night didn't help them in the latest AP college poll. It only hurt the Trojans.

2 days ago

UW Huskies USC Dillon Johnson...

Christian Caple

Caple’s Takeaways: Huskies still unbeaten after shootout with USC

The No. 5 UW Huskies pulled away for a 52-42 victory over No. 20 USC. Huskies insider Christian Caple details what you need to know.

2 days ago

UW Huskies...

The Associated Press

Johnson runs all over USC as No. 5 UW Huskies top Trojans 52-42

Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four TDs, Michael Penix Jr. scored three times and the UW Huskies beat USC 52-42 in a shootout.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Kalen DeBoer...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: What No. 5 UW Huskies must do to leave USC undefeated

Ahead of the UW Huskies' ranked clash with USC this weekend, Brock Huard shares his keys to the game for a Husky victory.

3 days ago

Koren Johnson hits 5 3s, UW Huskies beat Bellarmine 91-57