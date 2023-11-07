Koren Johnson hits 5 3s, UW Huskies beat Bellarmine 91-57

SEATTLE (AP) — Koren Johnson hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 25 points, Keion Brooks Jr. added 22 points Monday night and the UW Huskies beat Bellarmine 91-57 in the season opener for both teams.

Johnson was 10-of-14 shooting and Brooks made 9 of 15 from the field for Washington. Nate Calmese had 13 points and Paul Mulcahy added nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Huskies scored 10 consecutive points amid a 20-5 run to close the first half that made it 35-27 at intermission after Johnson hit 3 in the closing seconds. Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers followed by a layup and Brooks converted a traditional three-point play before Johnson made another from behind the arc to cap a 14-0 run that stretched Washington’s lead to 59-36 with 12:43 to play.

Bellarmine trailed by at least 21 the rest of the way.

Bash Weiland, the lone Bellarmine player to score in double figures, finished with 14 points.

Huskies point guard Sahvir Wheeler (upper-body injury) did not play.

Washington shot 62% (32 of 58) from the field, made 10 of 20 from 3-point range, and scored 27 points off 20 Bellarmine turnovers.

