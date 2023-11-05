Close
UW HUSKIES

AP Top 25: No respect for unbeaten UW Huskies’ latest win

Nov 5, 2023, 11:30 AM

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. looks to throw against USC on Nov. 4, 2023. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The UW Huskies remain the No. 5 team in the nation in the new Associated Press top 25 college football poll. In fact, the results of the poll only show a lack of respect for the Dawgs.

Caple’s Takeaways: UW Huskies still unbeaten after trip to USC

Washington took down USC 52-42 in a shootout on Saturday night, giving the Huskies an important win over a ranked opponent – well, ranked at the time. While USC came into the game as No. 24 per the AP (and No. 20 in the College Football Playoffs rankings), the 7-3 Trojans fell out of this week’s AP poll while UW remained in the same spot it has anchored for nearly a month.

Like I said – not a lot of respect for the Huskies.

UW received 1,333 points in the voting, with zero No. 1 votes. That was just an increase of six points from the week before.

The top five is the same again for another week, with Washington behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State. Those five teams are all 9-0 this season.

See this week’s full AP top 25

Right after the Huskies is Pac-12 rival Oregon (8-1), who stick at No. 6 after beating Cal 63-19 on Saturday. The Ducks, whose only loss came at Washington, received 1,240 points, an increase of five points from last week. A rematch between Washington and Oregon still looks likely for the Pac-12 Championship on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.

UW has another big game against a ranked Pac-12 opponent next Saturday when No. 13 Utah comes to Husky Stadium. The Utes (7-2) rose five spots in this week’s poll after a 55-3 blowout of ASU.

USC, who began the season as the No. 6 team in the poll, is unranked for the first time under current head coach Lincoln Riley, who is in his second season with the Trojans.

Other Pac-12 teams in this week’s poll are No. 12 Oregon State and No. 23 Arizona, which entered the top 25 after beating UCLA 27-10. The conference’s five teams in the top 25 is second to only the SEC, which has six ranked teams this week.

